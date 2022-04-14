Sugar Mountain Resort to Host its Sixth Annual Summit Crawl, July 4; Registration Now Open

Sugar Mountain Resort’s sixth annual Summit Crawl, a sturdy hike to the mountain’s 5,300-foot peak via Easy Street, Gunther’s Way, and Northridge slopes, kicks off at 9 a.m. Monday, July 4 for all competitors.

Registration is now open! Sign-up in-person Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. or online anytime until 4 p.m., Friday, July 1. Event day registration is not an option. Top finishers in each category who complete the one-and-one-half mile, 1,200’ climb win medals. For those who simply cross the mile-high finish line, complimentary water & fruit sponsored by Lowes Foods, and a chance to win a 2022-23 Sugar Mountain Resort winter season pass await.

Competitors will ride the Summit Express chairlift back to the base of the ski resort where live music by The Rockabilly’s is heard from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Later The Typical Mountain Boys perform from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Food and refreshments are available in the base lodge all day long. From 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. the Sugar Mountain Sports Shop is open and just after 9 p.m. a firework show from Sugar’s 5,300-foot peak is sure to impress.

For more information about the Summit Crawl or to sign up call 828-898-4521 or visit the webpage. The event is sponsored by Lowes Foods, Merrell, and the Village of Sugar Mountain Tourism Development Authority.

A real-time look at Sugar Mountain can be viewed here.

