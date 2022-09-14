Sugar Mountain Resort to Host 32nd Annual Oktoberfest on October 8-9

Graphic courtesy of Sugar Mountain Resort.

SUGAR MOUNTAIN SKI RESORT, N.C. – There are lots of reasons to grab your beer stein, put on your Lederhosen—or your dirndl—and head to Sugar Mountain Resort Saturday & Sunday, October 8 & 9, 2022 for their 32nd annual Oktoberfest celebration. Take in the beautiful fall foliage, cool, comfortable mountain temperatures, and a weekend full of festival activities from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day. Be sure to bring the kids because the event is for the whole family. The celebration marches on wind or rain or shine or snow. Admission, parking, and shuttle service are free of charge.

Live Bavarian music performed by the 15-piece Harbour Towne Fest Band highlights the two-day festival. German and American food delight any appetite. Plus, barrels and barrels of beverages flow lavishly. Local & regional arts & crafts and fun food vendors sprawl their wares on the grounds of Sugar Mountain Ski Resort. The children’s fun center includes hayrides, corn hole, pumpkin bowling, water balloon tossing, play time with Sugar and Sweetie Bear, and an array of bounce houses. Glide from Sugar Mountain’s 4,100’ base to its 5,300’ peak through the forest and above the treetops aboard the Summit Express chairlift. Experience the thrill of cycling the bike park or partake in a Bavarian costume contest. Shop for cold-weather-wear at the Sugar Mountain Sports & Gift Shop and bring home a Bavarian memento from the Oktoberfest souvenir tent.

Lodging specials are available Oktoberfest weekend, and there’s always room for vendors and volunteers to join in the Oktoberfest celebration. Call 828-898-4521 or visit online for all the details.

