Sugar Mountain Resort: Job Fair Oct. 28; Needs Volunteers for Races; Snowmaking Upgrades

Published Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 10:19 am

With the 2017-18 winter season right around the corner, Sugar Mountain Resort is revving its engines. The resort will host a job fair on Saturday, Oct. 28. It’s also looking for “volunteers on skis” for race the weekly races that take place on the mountain. Plus, learn about the upgrades to snowmaking operations that took place over the summer.

Sugar Mountain Resort Job Fair Oct. 28

With the 2017-18 winter season right around the corner, Sugar Mountain Resort is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Main Lodge.

Sugar Mountain Resort is accepting applications for full- and part-time positions. The applications are available for download at www.skisugar.com/jobs. Sugar Mountain Resort is looking to fill the following departments:

Rentals

Ski/snowboard school

Ski patrol

Lift attendant

Parking attendants

Ticket cashiers

Building maintenance

Sports shop clerks

Office personnel

Group sales

Food service

Snowmaking

Housekeeping

Grounds maintenance

Auditing

Volunteers for Sugar Mountain Ski Team Race Operations

Sugar Mountain Ski Team is looking for “Volunteers on Skis” to assist in running the ski races held at Sugar Mountain Resort. You’ll receive cool perks such as an unrestricted season ski pass.

Most races are held Saturday and Sunday mornings and Monday evening. Each event requires just a couple hours of time. For more information, call David Ammann, head of race operations, at 828-898-8953 or email david@bayousmokehouse.com.

Sugar Mountain Ski Resort Upgrades its Snowmaking System

One-hundred percent of Sugar Mountain Resort’s skiable terrain is equipped with an underground piping system and surface machinery that produces manmade snow. Maintaining, upgrading, and replacing the 48 year old system is a constant work-in-progress. During the past summer months a 1,000 gallons per minute, high-efficiency, variable-speed water pump replaced the oldest of the four, increasing capacity by 15%. Two new fully-automated SMI tower snow machines were added to the current fleet. Each of these upgrades means more snow, more quickly.

In July the Sugar Mountain Resort management team welcomed Florian Kasper, Information Technology Manager and Graphic Designer. Mr. Kasper, born and raised in the Austrian Alps, loves the mountains, especially when it comes to hiking; that’s why he felt right at home when he moved to Avery County this past summer. Over the last 18 years Mr. Kasper has gained valuable IT experience working for companies like Tyrolean Airways, Austrian Airlines, and Thoeni Industriebetriebe.

Sugar Mountain Resort is North Carolina’s largest snow-sports resort providing the best skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, tubing and snowshoeing experience possible. Historical winter season opening and closing dates as well as annual snowfall can be found at here.

For additional or opening day information please call Sugar Mountain Resort: 800-SUGAR MT or visit us. Stay current by following us on Instagram.

