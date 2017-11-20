Sugar Mountain Opens Monday Morning, Dan Roberts of Boone is First Skier Down the Slopes

Published Monday, November 20, 2017 at 12:15 pm

By Jesse Wood

Dan Roberts was the first skier to hit the slopes in North Carolina for the 2017-18 winter season. Sugar Mountain Resort opened on Monday morning, and Roberts was first in line.

Roberts is an App State grad from Boone. He is currently employed with Cabin Fever in Blowing Rock.

“I am one of the first every year,” Roberts said, just before sending off. “ I have somewhat of a bum knee. The plan is to cruise for a few hours and see how I feel. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens.”

Other winter enthusiasts were preparing to hit the slopes this morning: Timo and Matthew Tavio, father and son, from Richmond Hill, Ga. They have been to opening day at Sugar Mountain Resort four of the past five years.

Sugar Mountain opened with an eight-to-24 inch base of manmade powder and frozen granular surface, according to resort’s opening announcement. The Summit Express is operating, taking skiers and snowboarders to the Northridge, Switchback, Upper and Lower Flying Mile slopes.

“The snow and slope conditions are fantastic. The sun is out, temperatures are comfortably winter-like, and Sugar is happy and excited to be open,” said Kim Jochl of Sugar Mountain Resort.

Full-day sessions run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., while half-day sessions begin at noon and end at 4:30 p.m. Night sessions may begin Friday. Check out web cams for a real-time look at slope and weather conditions.

The Sugar Mountain ski and snowboard school, the equipment rental shop, the Sugar Mountain sport shop, and the group sales department are all operational. The Ice-Rink is expected to open Wednesday and the Tubing Park will open once weather permits.

For more information about Sugar Mountain Resort, call call 800 SUGAR-MT or view www.skisugar.com for slope and weather reports.

Comments

comments