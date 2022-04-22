Sugar Mountain Golf Course Opens for Season

Sugar Mountain Golf Director Tom McAuliffe and Sugar Mountain Village Manager Sue Phillips

Golf Director Tom McAuliffe and Village Manager Sue Phillips opened the Sugar Mountain Golf Club for the season on April 20. The 18-hole public course, which opened in 1974, is owned and operated by the Village of Sugar Mountain. The par-64 layout was designed by Frank Duane to maximize every mountain view, brook and rhododendron forest on the 60-acre site. The course features nine par threes, eight par fours, and a single par five.

“Each season, we make more and more improvements on the course,” says McAuliffe. “We are just wrapping up, and it’s in great shape.”

They still have a few seasonal job openings, including staff for the golf shop, cart washers and tennis shop staff. Applicants may apply at SeeSugar.com/golf or in-person.

Sugar Mountain Golf Club will be open every day, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. through October 31, hosting many tournaments and fundraisers this season. Their own Sugar Mountain Golf Classic Tournament returns September 10 and 11.

The Caddyshack Café with the big outdoor deck overlooking the golf course has also reopened. Their popular Grillin & Chillin music series kicks off on Memorial Day. The neighboring public tennis court reopen in mid May.

Golfers can take advantage of the low season rates through May 12. For 18 holes, the green fee is $25 and cart fee is $20. After 3 PM, the green fee drops to $20 and the cart is $13. Season Memberships are available. The local pass of $50 for permanent residents of Avery, Ashe, Watauga, Mitchell and Carter Counties bring additional discounts.

For more information, go to www.seesugar.com/golf or call 828-898-6464.

Aerial view of Sugar Mountain Public Golf Course

