Sugar Mountain Adult Ski League Monday Night Race Results Are Here for Week Two of SMARL

The 2024 Sugar Mountain Adult Racing League’s second Monday of racing was held under snowy conditions with almost a foot of fresh powder snow on the Sugar Mountain slopes. Matt Leonard of Ski Country Sports reports that last night found the race course a bit challenging, “With lots of new snow on the course and the grooming that took place, the course was pretty fast. Plus the snow was still coming down with these huge snowflakes.” The turnout was off a bit for the second race with road conditions a bit challenging as well. But Matt said that for those who did make it out for the race, they found some awesome slope conditions with many racers enjoying a night of skiing and snowboarding after the race before heading to the bar for some hot food and drinks. Race number two is in the books with Team Sugar and Ski Country Sports tied for first in the skiing division and The Tavern holding a slight lead over the Edge of the World team in the snowboarding division.

Sugar Mountain Ski Team Members are: Gunther Jochl, Sean McKee, Wesley Aldridge, John Pennypacker, Erich Schmidinger, Andrew Jochl

Ski Country Sports Team Members are: Carrie Smithey, Billy Leonard, Clint Hendricks, Caila Leonard, Chris Leonard, Matt Leonard, Jordan Wolchesky and Alese Witwer

Banner Elk Cafe Team Members are: Les Broussard, Cindy Broussard, Erik Sandstedt, Bobby Roland, Elizabeth Beatle, Bryan Webb and Beth Goode

The Tavern Snowboard Teams Members are: Alex Broussard, Sean Pepin, Matthew Herdklot, Erich Schmidinger, Adam Thompson and Adam Englert

Good Ole Boys Ski Team Members are: Mark Silcott, Steve Auffinger, Ralph Polattie and Ron Scott

Edge of the World Snowboard Team Members are: Jeff Johnson, Tim Ollis, Sean Mitchell, Sam Brown, Garrett Dellinger, Renner Murphy, Ryland Bagbey, Matthew Wimberley, Kristen Gray and Ed Winebarger

