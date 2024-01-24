Sugar Mountain Adult Ski League Monday Night Race Results Are Here for Week Three of SMARL

The 2024 Sugar Mountain Adult Racing League’s third Monday of racing was held on what many have said was probably the best day of skiing of the season. With clear skies, no wind and comfortable temperatures, racers had a terrific night on the slopes. Matt Leonard of Ski Country Sports reports that spirits were high with great conditions on the slopes and good times at the bar. Matt said the the race course was more “curvey” this week making the race more challenging and competitive. Team Sugar has taken the lead this week moving ahead of Ski Country Sports by 4 points in the ski division. The Tavern is still in the lead in the snowboard division.

