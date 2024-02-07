Sugar Mountain Adult Ski League Monday Night Race Results Are Here for Week Five of SMARL

With the next to the last race in the books for SMARL’s fifth week of Monday night racing, team rankings look to be in place for the season with Team Sugar leading the skiing division and The Tavern on top for the snowboarding division. Next week’s final week of racing will now come down to individual standings for skiers and snowboarders. Matt Leonard of Ski Country Sports reports that the February 12th race will still be important for individual standings as the Gold, Silver and Bronze medals are still up for grabs for both men and women. For this past Monday night’s race Leonard said that the race course was probably the fastest of the season with the course holding up well for both runs. And it was another beautiful night with many racers staying late to enjoy the awesome conditions at Sugar. Check back here next week for the final standings and pictures from the awards ceremony.

