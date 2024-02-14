Sugar Mountain Adult Ski League Finishes Their Race Series and Here Are the Winners for 2024

Matt Leonard of Ski Country Sports said it has been a fabulous six weeks of Monday night racing this year that was held on the Oma Meadows Racing Course each race, and with perfect weather each night. On behalf of the family run ski shop, Ski Country Sports, the sponsor of the race series, Leonard said the Sugar Mountain facilities makes it all happen. “From top to bottom and from bottom to top they run a first class operation over there. And that was evident for our race series. We thank the resort and the race crew who took care of the course and the many volunteer timekeepers for taking good care of us.”

The annual awards presentation was full of camaraderie as well as cheers for the winners. Keith Lane of Sugar Mountain Food Service served up his always wonderful banquet buffet, and a couple of kegs were on hand for the occasion. “It was a fun night,” said Leonard. “And it looks like next year it will be the 20th year anniversary of SMARL, hard to believe, that’s a lot of years! But I think those years have given some dedicated folks a chance to test their racing skills. They’re out there pretty much whatever the weather is, and on a Monday night sometimes sitting at home sounds like a good idea. But I know we all enjoy and appreciate the opportunity to race very much.”

The Sugar Mountain Adult Race League (SMARL) is open to anyone over 21, you just need to put four friends together to make a team and be ready to sign up with the Ski Country Sports folks come this November. For a number of folks in the past it has been their first time racing. And that’s part of the fun, there’s all levels of skiers/snowboarders out there, so everyone fits in.

Photos by Bobbie Bindlechner

Members of the first, second and third place winning ski teams gather at the podium.

Members of the snowboard teams at the podium.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Men’s Skiing and Snowboard Final Scores

Women’s Skiing and Snowboard Final Scores

In the men’s skiing division Andrew Jochl came in first place place and is pictured at the top of the podium with Matt Leonard in second place on the left and John Pennypacker on the right came in third.

In the men’s snowboarding division Erich Schmidinger came in first place place and is pictured on top of the podium with Sean Mitchell in second place on the left and Adam Thompson on the right came in third .

In the women’s skiing division Caila Leonard came in first place place and is pictured on top of the podium with Carrie Smithy in second place on the left and Cindy Broussard on the right came in third with Elizabeth Beatle on the podium with her.

In the women’s snowboarding division Kristen Grey came in first place place and is pictured on top of the podium and Renner Murphy came in second place and is on the left.

Pictures of the race teams from the first night of racing on January 8th

Sugar Mountain Ski Team Members are: Gunther Jochl, Sean McKee, Wesley Aldridge, John Pennypacker, Erich Schmidinger, Andrew Jochl

Ski Country Sports Team Members are: Carrie Smithey, Billy Leonard, Clint Hendricks, Caila Leonard, Chris Leonard, Matt Leonard, Jordan Wolchesky and Alese Witwer

Banner Elk Cafe Team Members are: Les Broussard, Cindy Broussard, Erik Sandstedt, Bobby Roland, Elizabeth Beatle, Bryan Webb and Beth Goode

The Tavern Snowboard Teams Members are: Alex Broussard, Sean Pepin, Matthew Herdklot, Erich Schmidinger, Adam Thompson and Adam Englert

Good Ole Boys Ski Team Members are: Mark Silcott, Steve Auffinger, Ralph Polattie and Ron Scott

Edge of the World Snowboard Team Members are: Jeff Johnson, Tim Ollis, Sean Mitchell, Sam Brown, Garrett Dellinger, Renner Murphy, Ryland Bagbey, Matthew Wimberley, Kristen Gray and Ed Winebarger

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

