Sugar Mountain Adult Ski League Finishes Their Race Series and Here Are the Winners for 2024
Matt Leonard of Ski Country Sports said it has been a fabulous six weeks of Monday night racing this year that was held on the Oma Meadows Racing Course each race, and with perfect weather each night. On behalf of the family run ski shop, Ski Country Sports, the sponsor of the race series, Leonard said the Sugar Mountain facilities makes it all happen. “From top to bottom and from bottom to top they run a first class operation over there. And that was evident for our race series. We thank the resort and the race crew who took care of the course and the many volunteer timekeepers for taking good care of us.”
The annual awards presentation was full of camaraderie as well as cheers for the winners. Keith Lane of Sugar Mountain Food Service served up his always wonderful banquet buffet, and a couple of kegs were on hand for the occasion. “It was a fun night,” said Leonard. “And it looks like next year it will be the 20th year anniversary of SMARL, hard to believe, that’s a lot of years! But I think those years have given some dedicated folks a chance to test their racing skills. They’re out there pretty much whatever the weather is, and on a Monday night sometimes sitting at home sounds like a good idea. But I know we all enjoy and appreciate the opportunity to race very much.”
The Sugar Mountain Adult Race League (SMARL) is open to anyone over 21, you just need to put four friends together to make a team and be ready to sign up with the Ski Country Sports folks come this November. For a number of folks in the past it has been their first time racing. And that’s part of the fun, there’s all levels of skiers/snowboarders out there, so everyone fits in.
Photos by Bobbie Bindlechner
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Men’s Skiing and Snowboard Final Scores
Women’s Skiing and Snowboard Final Scores
Pictures of the race teams from the first night of racing on January 8th
