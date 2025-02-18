Sugar Mountain Adult Race League (SMARL) Wraps Up the 2025 Season With an Award Ceremony on Monday Night

SMARL came to a close Monday night for the 2025 season with five races completed, missing one race due to sub zero temperatures. The race was founded 19 years ago by Ski Country Sports and is sponsored by Sugar Mountain Resort. The series is made up of teams of both men and women in skiing and snowboarding. The race is for adults 21 and older and takes place Monday nights beginning at 6:30. This Monday night featured the award ceremony where teams and men and women individual racers earned medals for first, second and third places based on the accumulations points earned over the course of the series.

TEAM RESULTS

Team Sugar came out on top in the skiing division – their 19th year winning the SMARL Cup. Just one point behind was the Ski Country Team in second place. The Good Ole Boys finally made it to the podium this year in third place. The Good Ole Boys team is one of the longest running teams participating in the race, a bunch of good old boys always having the best time out on the slopes as well as the after race get togethers.

In the snowboard division, The Lodge team came in first followed by the First Tracks team. The Lodge team is sponsored by the Banner Elk Cafe, and both teams have been long running entrants in the race league.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

For the individual men’s skiing division, Andrew Jochl came in first with 500 points, followed by Ian Oliver in second with 320 points, and in third place, Matt Leonard came in with 310 points.

For the women’s skiing division, Caila Leonard came in first with 500 points, Carrie Smithy in second place with 400 points, and in third place Elizabeth Strickland with 250 points.

In the individual men’s snowboarding division, Erich Schmidinger came in first with 500 points. In second was Adam Thompson with 380 points, and in third place was Dylan Dicicco with 182 points.

Jordan Wolchesky held down the women’s individual snowboard division by herself and earned the first place gold medal for her efforts.

Although it’s fun to win, most of the racers participating enjoy the race series for a chance to run the gates each week, testing out their skiing and snowboarding skills as well as hanging out with fellow winter sports enthusiasts in whatever the Monday night weather brings.

And the race would not be possible without the hard work the Sugar Mountain Race Crew provides each week getting the course ready each week and tracking all the racing times.

First place team finishers in the skiing division was Team Sugar

Second place team finishers in the skiing division was Ski Country Sports

Third place team finishers in the skiing division was the Good Ole Boys

First place team finishers in the snowboard division was The Lodge

Second place team finishers in the snowboard division was First Tracks

Jordan Wolchesky held down the women’s individual snowboard division by herself and earned the first place gold medal for her efforts

In the women’s individual skiing division, Caila Leonard came in first with the gold medal. Carrie Smithy came in second and Elizabeth Strickland came in third – not pictured

In the men’s individual snowboarding division, Erich Schmidinger came in first. In second was Adam Thompson and in third place was Dylan Dicicco

In the men’s individual skiing division, Andrew Jochl came in first place. In second place was Ian Oliver – not pictured. And in third place was Leonard

Members of the first, second and third place ski teams get together for a group picture

Members of the first and second place snowboard teams get together for a group picture

TEAM STANDINGS AFTER THE FINAL FEB. 17th RACES

Ski Teams

Team Sugar 90

Ski Country 89

Good Ole Boys 68

Banner Elk Café 66

Snowboard Teams

Tavern 49

First Tracks 34

