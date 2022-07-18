Theresa Gloster is the Artist in Residence This Week at Edgewood Cottage Through July 24

Family Tree

Come meet folk artist, storyteller and designated master artist Theresa Gloster who will fill Edgewood Cottage with her stories and her art from July 18th through July 24th.

​Theresa Gloster is a storyteller who conveys her stories through paint and other media — stories about childhood and about memories sparked by things that go on in the world today. She uses paint, needles, thread, brushes, whatever she can find to create art, and to tell the stories that need to be told. Gloster is as much a chronicler as she is a painter. Come welcome Theresa to the High Country, share your stories, and enjoy her distinctively enjoyable art from July 18th through July 24th at Edgewood Cottage.​

Theresa was recognized as a South Arts Folk & Traditional Arts Master Artist fellow for 2021. The fellowship recognizes master folk and traditional artists from Appalachian Regional Commission counties in Kentucky, North Carolina and Tennessee who have demonstrated long-term practice and expertise of their art form or cultural practice.

The Artists in Residence at Edgewood Cottage program is sponsored by the Blowing Rock Historical Society. The Society operates both Edgewood Cottage and the 1888 Museum and continues to celebrate and promote Blowing Rock’s heritage through its events and programs. To learn more, please visit the Society’s website at www.blowingrockhistoricalsociety.com

