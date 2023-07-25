Steve Sudderth will bring the past to life during Friday’s Local History Dinner 

By Sherrie Norris

Local Author, Historian Steve Sudderth To Speak Friday Night in Foscoe Photo by Harley Nefe

Anyone interested in local history is encouraged to be at the Foscoe-Grandfather Community Center in Foscoe on Friday evening, July 28, when local author Steve Sudderth shares a wealth of knowledge about the history of Blowing Rock and surrounding areas.

Sudderth will be the featured guest speaker at the Foscoe Ruritan’s monthly Local History Dinner, a seasonal fundraising event that is drawing a lot of community participation on the fourth Friday of each month.

In June, a large crowd was intrigued by the presentation given by

Jesse Pope, President and Executive Director of the non-profit, Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.

The July gathering is expected to be no less interesting and informative,

according to club President, Floyd Moore.

“The Foscoe Ruritan Club is proud to sponsor these monthly local history dinners,” Moore explained. “The purpose is to have an informative program about the history of the various communities and towns within our area. It’s a great time for people, new to the area and long-time residents, alike, to come together and revisit the history that makes up Foscoe and the surrounding areas.”

Moore added, “Some of our previous gatherings have included speakers from Banner Elk telling of the early settlers who came in and built the town, a program on Shulls Mill when it started with the lumber mill and how it affected the economy of this(then) little-known area. And of course, The ETNC Railroad and how that helped everyone. We have also had a program on shape note singing, and that’s just a few of the topics that we’ve had covered.”

It’s a special time, in general, said Moore’s wife, Sue Moore, ( also a Foscoe Ruritan club member/ Board Member, Zone 5 Governor and District Secretary) for people to come fellowship and learn not only about the area, but also about Ruritan. “We always have information available for whomever might be interested in knowing more about what we do as a club.”

The upcoming event gets underway with a BBQ dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. Sudderth’s presentation is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

“You will find Mr. Sudderth to be very knowledgeable about the history of the town where he was born and raised. He has written a wonderful book about Blowing Rock, that many of us have in our collection,” said Sue Moore.

While promoting his book, “Trails Through Time: A History of the Blowing Rock Area,” Sudderth, in an earlier interview with High Country Press, described his life-long connection to the area as a fifth-generation resident of Blowing Rock. His motive for writing the book, he said, was to preserve the early history of the town of Blowing Rock.

As described, the narration contains a history of the Blowing Rock area from 1400 AD to 1900 AD, including the people and events that led to the development of Blowing Rock as a tourist destination and home.

To hear from the author himself will bring to life those years of history — separating folklore and fiction — as Sudderth encapsulates how years of observation, interviews and research resulted in a fascinating and factual saga.

Don’t miss this presentation and an opportunity to support Foscoe Ruritan, and hopefully take home your personal copy of Sudderth’s book, which sells for $25 at various locations across the High Country and online.

Cost of the meal and presentation is $10 per person; children under 6 are free. Take-out meals will be available.

The Foscoe Ruritan Club, like its sister organizations across the area and beyond, raises money and accepts donations to help support local families with unmet basic needs, in addition to providing holiday meals, Christmas gifts for children, and so much more.

The Foscoe Community Center is located at 233 Park Rd. Banner Elk; just off Hwy 105 behind the trout farm and next to the campground.

