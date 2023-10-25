Stepping Forward: Next Generation of Veterans Rise Up

By Harley Nefe

September 11, 2001 remains a haunting testament to the indomitable spirit of resilience that defines humanity in the face of tragedy. On that fateful morning, the tranquil skies above the United States of America were abruptly shattered by the terror-driven impact of commercial airplanes plummeting into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. The reverberations of those devastating moments reached far beyond the physical structures that crumbled; they echoed through the hearts and souls of millions across the nation and around the world.

In the aftermath of the attacks, a profound transformation took root. A nation divided by superficial matters united under the unbreakable bonds that connect individuals in times of crisis. The spirit of service that emerged from the ashes of 9/11 ignited a flame of inspiration that continues to burn brightly to this day 22 years later. The armed forces saw a surge of enlistments. People from all walks of life felt a renewed call to serve their country, recognizing that the defense of freedom and the preservation of unity are responsibilities shared by each individual.

The VFW Post 7946 and DAV Chapter 80 meet at 446 Ashe Park Rd. Photo by Ashley Poore

The legacy of 9/11 is not solely one of destruction and despair, but of a renewed resolve to stand up and serve. The events of September 11, 2001 act as a solemn reminder that in the face of adversity, ordinary individuals can rise to extraordinary heights, united by a shared commitment to service and a determination to shape a better world.

Many people can distinctly remember that day.

“My school teacher, Mrs. Williams, yelled out, ‘What the heck?’” U.S. Army retired veteran Dr. Joshua Biggers recalled. “We all stopped taking our quiz as the TV was turned on, and we saw the towers falling down. It was a moment, even at my young age, where I knew the world was changed forever.”

Dr. Biggers enlisted on September 20, 2003 – two years and nine days after 9/11, which played a huge part in his decision. Much like Dr. Biggers, Tim Hudak can also recollect the impact of the attacks.

“I was a sophomore in high school when we watched the twin towers come down right after gym class,” reflected Tim Hudak, Commander of VFW Post 7946 in Ashe County. “It made me feel helpless but comforting to know we were already mobilizing our military. I wanted to help others feel protected by joining the military.”

Being inspired to serve, Mr. Hudak originally went to a Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) for the Illinois National Guard, but a friend of the family who was a Vietnam Air Force veteran steered him in a different direction.

An Ashe County veterans memorial representing the different branches of the U.S. military. Photo by Ashley Poore A piece of a veterans memorial outside of the historic 1904 Ashe County Courthouse. Photo by Ashley Poore

Tim Hudak recalled, “He said, ‘You have two choices: be treated the best and join the Air Force or be the best and become a Marine.’”

Mr. Hudak served five years from 2004 to 2009 in the U.S. Marine Corps as an intelligence analyst. He went to Iraq twice and toured other countries in the Pacific, leaving as a Sergeant.

Once out of the military, Tim Hudak continued his education in college.

“I recommend that everyone getting out of the military use the Post-9/11 G.I. Bill and go to college,” he advised. “It’s there to help you get an education you earned, but also helps you transition.”

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Post-9/11 G.I. Bill helps soldiers pay for school or job training. Veterans may be eligible for education benefits if they served at least 90 days on active duty, received a Purple Heart and were honorably discharged, or served for at least 30 continuous days and were honorably discharged with a service-connected disability.

“While I had a clear advantage while in college, I also had to work some things out – truly being on my own without a support system like I had when I was growing up or in the Marines,” Mr. Hudak said. “I immediately banded together with other veterans in college, and we created a veteran support group. I made great friends, and I had time to get ready for the real world, and yeah, I had a lot of fun.”

Tim Hudak and his family moved to North Carolina in 2020 – first only being able to find a rental in Beech Mountain as it was during the pandemic.

“We explored the area and settled on the High Country as where we wanted to raise our family,” Mr. Hudak explained.

Shortly after moving to the area, Tim Hudak joined the VFW.

Veterans of Foreign Wars

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is a nonprofit organization in the United States that was founded in 1899, serving military veterans who have served in combat zones overseas.

“I saw it as a way to be part of our community and give back,” Mr. Hudak said. “I don’t see VFWs and other veteran service organizations as a support group. While it has that bonus, we are coming together to lead our community. Veterans vote more, volunteer more, and engage in their community more. Veterans understand the cost to preserve our communities and American way of life – so they take pride in where they live. The VFW and other local veteran organizations are a fantastic way to continue your service and be a leader. Military service is not a roof for you to hide under, it’s a foundation for you to build on.”

Tim Hudak, Commander of VFW Post 7946. Photo by Ashley Poore Photo courtesy of the VFW Local veterans can be found volunteering at many community events. Photo courtesy of the VFW

As the newly elected Commander of VFW Post 7946, Mr. Hudak believes the Ashe County VFW needs to focus on serving local veterans, their families, and the community as the primary objective.

“Our members in the Ashe County VFW are the best our community has to offer,” Mr. Hudak noted. “Our specific post is mostly Vietnam veterans, but we have more and more veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan joining. As a younger veteran compared to most of our members, I really value learning from our wiser veterans’ experiences. They came back from Vietnam, raised families, built a community, and kept their VFW going. I hope we can make them proud but also adapt to meet the needs of our veteran community today.”

Serving alongside Mr. Hudak at the Ashe County VFW is David Rodriguez, Post Adjutant.

“As the Post Adjutant, I am the official corresponding officer for the Post,” Mr. Rodriguez explained. “Post Adjutants are responsible for reviewing the applications of prospective members to ensure they meet the eligibility requirements to join the VFW. I also format the Post’s meeting minutes and maintain copies of all VFW orders and correspondence. I also validate officer eligibility to ensure they can hold a Post office.”

David Rodriguez served in the United States Air Force and the North Carolina Air National Guard. He enlisted in 1982 as an Airman (E-1) and served until he retired as a Command Chief Master Sergeant (E-9) in 2021.

“Quite frankly, I initially enlisted to avoid going to college,” Mr. Rodriguez said. “Enlisting to avoid going to college worked well for me until the Air Force started requiring Senior Non-Commissioned Officers to attain an associate’s degree in their respective career fields. When I decided to pursue more responsibility and higher rank, I knew I would have to earn a bachelor’s degree. I did not stop there and earned my master’s degree. In short, I enjoyed learning, and higher education was a means to ensure that I was continuously developing myself to serve the Air Force better.”

Tim Hudak talking to another member at a VFW meeting. Photo courtesy of the VFW

Mr. Rodriguez further stated, “Serving in the United States Air Force is one of the greatest honors I have experienced. Even though I am retired, I still strive to live by the Air Force Core Values: Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence in All We Do. I would not take anything for the experiences that I have attained through my service. I am also grateful for my family’s support during my Air Force career. I could not have served our country without their support.”

Mr. Rodriguez joined the Ashe County VFW last year.

“I joined the VFW because I wanted to impact the veterans’ community and show my appreciation for the VFW’s services to servicemembers and their families,” David Rodriguez shared. “I believe that veterans positively influence our communities through the personal and professional development experiences they have experienced during their military careers. The VFW enables veterans to unite to make a more considerable impact within our communities.”

“Being a veteran means we’ve proven ourselves in our commitment to our country,” Tim Hudak added. “Now back home, we continue to prove ourselves to our community. Together – veterans and those who served in other ways can work in tandem to build a better community. Interestingly, I never hear any veteran talk about it as volunteering; it’s just continued service. We’re all working to build a better community and take care of our fellow veterans and their families in the process.”

Mr. Hudak is also a member of the Marine Corps League. He used to be Sergeant at Arms of the High Country Marine Corps League, but he stepped down when he was elected Commander of the VFW.

Marine Corps League

The Marine Corps League is a veterans organization dedicated to fostering camaraderie among Marine Corps veterans and preserving the traditions and values of the United States Marine Corps.

“I joined the Marine Corps League soon after finding West Jefferson,” Tim Hudak recalled. “I saw a sign in the window of the Loghouse at Lansing.”

Mr. Hudak added, “The Marine Corps League is very similar to the VFW, but the difference is that we are much smaller and tend to watch out for each other in our community.”

Thomas “Tugboat” Northrop is another Marine Corps League member. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in October 1966 in Auburn, New York.

Thomas “Tugboat” Northrop is a Vietnam veteran and proud member of the Marine Corps League. Photo by Ashley Poore. Tugboat served in the Marine Corps between 1966-1968. Photo by Ashley Poore.

“I went to Parris Island for boot camp and arrived in Vietnam in November 1967,” Tugboat recalled. “I was assigned to Bravo Company 1st Battalion 1st Marines. While in Vietnam, we were constantly on the move. We started out at Con Thien on the DMZ, moved to Quảng Tri, and then to Huế city for the Tet Offensive. After Tet, we went to Khe Sanh to man the hills around the Fire Base. We were the last Marine unit to leave Khe Sanh on July 12, 1968. I spent my last month back at Con Thien, and on October 7, 1968, I was discharged from the Marine Corps with the rank of Corporal.”

After being discharged, Tugboat spent the next couple of years moving around until he ended up in Florida in 1971.

“I remember going to the American Legion and the VFW, and they did not give me a warm welcome, so I did not pursue joining either group,” Tugboat reflected. “Around 1980, a friend of mine and brother Marine asked me to join the American Legion. It had changed its recruitment policies, so I enjoyed being a member for the next several years until I moved to North Carolina.”

Tugboat moved to Ashe County in 1994.

A bench outside of the Museum of Ashe County History displays the armed forces seals.

Photo by Ashley Poore.

“I was working in Boone, and a co-worker told me about VFW Post 7031, and it had a canteen,” Tugboat described. “So, I went there with him and joined the Post in 1995. The Boone Post was very active with several fundraisers each year and gave back to veterans and their families in need. I was never an active member because I lived in Ashe County, but I did support the Post with my canteen attendance and various functions.”

He continued, “When I learned about the Marine Corps League around 2008, I was very much interested in forming a detachment in Boone. So, I and some other Marines applied for a chapter. Then a couple of years later we formed a chapter here in Ashe County. I have been an active member ever since, holding several offices including Commandant for three years.”

Tugboat also transferred his VFW Life Membership to Ashe County last year.

“I feel this is where I belong,” he explained. “The members here are all dedicated veterans and do so much for the local veterans and the community.”

American Legion

Founded in 1919, the American Legion is another veteran organization that engages in a wide range of activities, including community service, youth development programs, and initiatives that promote patriotism and civic engagement through a network of local posts and chapters.

Donnie Houck is the Commander of the American Legion Post 271 in Lansing, located in Ashe County.

He served in the U.S. Army for two years from September 7, 1967 to September 7, 1969 after being drafted.

“It was very difficult to transition from combat to civilian life,” Donnie Houck described. “When I got home, people weren’t proud, and they didn’t treat us well. It was almost as if we had done something wrong instead of serving our country.”

Donnie and Betty Houck. Photo courtesy of the Houcks Photo courtesy of the American Legion The Ashe County American Legion Post 271 meets in Lansing. Photo courtesy of the American Legion

The Vietnam War is documented as one of the most controversial events in American history. Veteran organizations, like the American Legion, helped soldiers with the transition by being a place where they could come together and form lifelong friendships.

“I joined the American Legion in 1982 because I thought it was a good thing to do,” Donnie Houck shared. “I appreciate the American Legion. I’m hoping to see the continued growth and camaraderie between veterans and the local community.”

He added, “I am proud to have served my country, and I am proud to be a Vietnam veteran. Without all of our veterans, we would not have a free country. God bless American veterans and all their families.”

Donnie Houck’s wife, Betty Houck, has served in the American Legion Auxiliary for 25 years. The American Legion Auxiliary is a volunteer organization that operates in conjunction with the American Legion. It is primarily composed of family members of veterans or individuals who are eligible for American Legion membership based on their relationship to a veteran.

“When I married a Vietnam veteran, I learned more about the military and the life that veterans have,” she shared. “So, I wanted to help them in any way that I could. I love working with the veterans and helping them.”

Members of the Ashe County American Legion Post 271

Photos courtesy of the American Legion Veteran David Fox (left) with Grey Hawks (right), a member of a youth soccer team the VFW sponsors in Ashe County. Photo courtesy of the VFW

One way auxiliary members help is by making and serving meals for American Legion Post members before meetings.

“I think the guys are great,” Betty Houck said. “I appreciate what they are doing, and I look forward to working with them a lot more.”

As the youngest member of the American Legion Ashe Post, Dr. Joshua Biggers said, “The American Legion is a great group of veterans who are welcoming to all veterans from any branch. My first meeting was an experience in itself. The members showed me nothing but respect and welcomed me into the group. Joining any group can be nerve wracking, but if you give it a chance, I am confident you will be very happy you did.”

Disabled American Veterans

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to improving the lives of disabled veterans and their families. Established in 1920, the DAV focuses on providing vital support, advocacy, and services to veterans who have sustained injuries and/or disabilities as a result of their military service.

Having served in the U.S. Army as a Calvary Scout, Aerial Radar Surveillance, and Military Intelligence, Dr. Joshua Biggers is a Life Member of the DAV.

“I come from a family of soldiers,” Dr. Biggers said. “My grandfather was a World War II fighter pilot, and my father was a Navy Seabee Desert Storm veteran. Joining the military just seemed like the logical first step before college. Little did I know that would lead to missions in Afghanistan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, and then multiple tours at the Pentagon – changing my life for the better.”

While serving abroad in multiple combat zones, Staff Sergeant Biggers was awarded two Army Commendation Medals, an Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two campaign stars, a NATO Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, an Overseas Service Ribbon, and a Combat Action Badge.

Dr. Biggers stated, “The United States Army is an incredible branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. The Army provided me with discipline, guidance, and the knowledge I needed at the time to find my way. I’m proud to call myself a combat veteran and honored to know many other veterans and be a member of several veteran organizations.”

Dr. Biggers joined the DAV after he retired because he was looking for guidance while he was going through the veteran disability process.

“The veteran disability process can be quite a daunting and nerve-racking task, and the DAV has resources that help veterans get through this intense task,” Dr. Biggers said. “Each veteran faces unique challenges in their years serving their country, and many of them need help. The Ashe DAV provides an environment where veterans can interact with one another to help work through everyday challenges.”

According to the DAV, the mission statement is to “provide free, professional assistance to veterans and their families in obtaining benefits and services earned through military service and provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs and other agencies of government.”

However, Dr. Biggers sees the Ashe County DAV to have an even more instrumental role in soldiers’ lives.

“I believe the Ashe DAV empowers veterans by giving them the chance to make friendships and networking connections that can help them conquer any challenges that they may need to overcome,” Dr. Biggers explained.

He added, “The group is incredible; they are welcoming and just downright great people. We all look out for one another because we know what it’s like going through a lot of these obstacles alone. Most of us started out alone until we found these veteran groups. Now, we have each other, and we collaborate and help one another.”

Stand Up and Serve

While the various veteran service organizations, including the VFW, Marine Corps League, American Legion, and DAV, can be viewed as similar, they each have their distinct qualities. Despite this, all of the groups are beginning to experience a season of change.

Joshua Biggers, Life Member of the DAV. Photo by Ashley Poore

“All of the veteran organizations are looking for younger members to begin passing the reins to,” Tim Hudak described. “Just like with our World War II veterans when Vietnam veterans took a more active role, the Post-9/11 veterans are starting to trickle in and learn from the veterans who came before us.”

The High Country is home to many veteran soldiers. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Watauga County has around 3,500 veterans, Avery County has around 895, and Ashe County has around 1,715 documented veteran residents. It is shown that the average age of Ashe County residents is 49.1, while the average age of veteran organization members is upwards of 64. Less than 15% of active members are between the ages of 25-45.

Veteran organizations are utilizing new recruiting tactics to attract new members, and existing members are embracing the process.

“I think it is a great benefit for young veterans and their wives to step into leadership roles,” Betty Houck said. “They can learn from the older members, and then they can bring new ideas that help the other members. That is one of the things we are trying to do.”

Welcoming and incorporating new perspectives does not come without challenges, as the future depends on younger generations getting involved.

“Recruiting younger members can be a real challenge,” Tugboat explained. “It is a problem across the board with all veteran groups. Times have changed since I became a veteran, so we must use the tools available to recruit new members. It is hard to teach old dogs new tricks, but some of the younger vets are bringing new ideas, and we all need to listen.”

Biggers, Northrop, and Hudak stand together, showing the camaraderie between veterans. Photo by Ashley Poore

For example, the Ashe County VFW recently voted and implemented the policy this summer that the first year of membership fees will be paid by the Post.

“I see Ashe County veteran groups moving ahead in the future if they continue to be a force in the community,” Tugboat said. “We cannot stand back and take all the ‘thank you for your service’ without giving back to the people that support us.”

Prospective members are encouraged to reach out if they are interested in joining any of the veteran organizations. Specific meeting times of local chapters and posts can be found by visiting AsheVets.com. The Ashe County American Legion Post 271 meets in Lansing across from Molley Chomper Hard Cider, and the rest of the veteran organizations – VFW, Marine Corps League, and DAV – meet at “The Hut,” a white building next to Ashe County Park.

“Serving in the military is an absolute honor for most veterans, but not all veterans have the same story,” Dr. Biggers shared. “The military changes you, and that’s okay. Just know that every veteran made their decision to serve for one reason or another. We need to support each and every veteran regardless of why or when they choose to serve because they choose to serve!”

