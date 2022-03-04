State Board Randomly Determines Ballot Order for 2022 Elections

With a drawing and a coin flip, the State Board of Elections on Friday, March 4, randomly determined the order of candidates on the ballot for the 2022 primary and general elections in North Carolina.

The 2022 candidate filing period ended at noon Friday. Lists of candidates may be found on the State Board website: Candidate Lists.

Pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 163-165.6(c), Per the State Board is required to randomly determine the order of candidates on the ballot. The order was determined by selecting a ball out of a bingo machine, with the letter on the ball corresponding with the first letter of the candidate’s last name.

Candidates whose last names begin with the letter “C” will appear first in contests in the primary and general elections. A subsequent coin flip determined that additional candidates will follow in alphabetical order as follows: C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z, A, B.

This ballot order drawing applies to all 2022 primary and general election contests except for municipal contests. Candidates for municipal office are listed in strict alphabetical order beginning with A, according to state law.

The ballot order selection process was streamed on Facebook Live and is available on the State Board’s Facebook page.

The 2022 primary election is May 17. The general election is November 8.

Courtesy of NC State Board of Elections

