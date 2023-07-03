Spruce Pine Police Department Releases Statement Concluding Investigation

On 05/30/2023 the Spruce Pine Police Department was notified of a possible substance exposure from a local fast-food restaurant. A juvenile had eaten at Hardee’s in Spruce Pine in the morning hours on this same day, and a few hours later the juvenile was being treated for unknown medical issues. Due to safety concerns, Hardee’s management and the Mitchell County Health Department were notified. Hardees was temporarily closed until it could perform a deep clean and be reexamined by the Health Department. An investigation was started by our office and certain items were collected to be sent to the North Carolina State Crime Lab for analysis. After thorough testing the items collected were found to contain no harmful substances. Hardee’s management has stated they have retrained employees on safe food handling practices and no other complaints have been reported to our office. Our department takes each and every drug investigation serious and we are committed to ensure the public safety and combat the war on drugs in our community. We would like to thank the Mitchell County Sheriffs Office, NC Probation and Parole for there assistance in this matter. This case is considered closed.

Chief Kasey Cook

828-765-2233

k.cook@sprucepine-nc.gov

Courtesy of Spruce Pine Police Department

