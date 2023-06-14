Spruce Pine Hardee’s Restaurant Re-Opens after Clearance from Health Department as Police Investigation Continues

By Tim Gardner

The Hardee’s Restaurant in the Mitchell County Town of Spruce Pine has re-opened after a temporary, voluntary closure on May 30.

F.M. Gardner, Interim Director of the Toe River Health District, which governs the Mitchell County Health Department, released the following statement to High Country Press: “Out of an abundance of caution, the Health Department agreed with the restaurant’s District Manager’s decision to temporarily close this establishment pending a deep cleaning and re-education of employees. The Health Department has been in contact with the NC (North Carolina) Food Protection Branch regarding this matter.”

Spruce Pine Police Chief Kasey Cook told High Country Press that an investigation is continuing about an incident at the restaurant on May 30 and that he will release specific details about it in the near future.

Cook added that the restaurant has operated without another reported incident since it re-opened on May 31.

William Clark, vice president of operations for Mountain Star, LLC, which operates the Spruce Pine Hardee’s franchise located on U.S. Highway 19-E, was unavailable for comment when contacted.

The Spruce Pine Hardee’s is one of 18 restaurants operated by Mountain Star, LLC.

