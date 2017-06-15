Sprint Cars to Invade the High Country, Racing Action at Mountain View Speedway on Saturday

Published Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 9:07 am

Racing action will return to Mountain View Speedway at the High Country Fairgrounds off Roby Greene Rd. on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Carolina No Bull Sprint Cars will highlight the night’s events along with seven regular racing divisions. The Carolina No Bull Sprint Cars will make their first appearance of 2017 at the ¼ mile semi-banked clay oval.

The Sprints are full size Sprint Cars w/350 spec motors.Regular divisions include several 4 cylinder classes as well as the popular stock-type V8 class.Also on the card is the ever-growing Young Guns division.This class is designed for youth and female racers new to the sport.Racing action will continue at the speedway throughout the summer. Saturday’s event is a “special event” and the adult spectator price is $10.

Pit admission is $27. Pit gates open at 3pm and Spectator gates open at 4pm with racing action getting underway at 6 p.m. A candy giveaway at intermission on the front stretch from the drivers for the kids is also on tap Saturday.

Also coming up August 15-19 will be the return of the Watauga County Fair to the Fairgrounds.More info can be obtain by checking out the Facebook page for the Fair or the Speedway.Come on out to Mountain View Speedway for some cheap,family-friendly,alcohol-free dirt track racing this Saturday at 6 p.m.

