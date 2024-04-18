Spring is Definitely In the Air, In Our Eyes and On The Table

There’s no question that Spring is here. We see signs of it all around us; that is, if we can see at all. It’s a favorite time for many who choose to literally run out into the beauty of nature and enjoy all that’s new, and green and blooming, while also dealing with the seasonal allergies that many of us experience this time every year. Regardless, we know that this, too, shall pass, and better days are coming when the pollen departs and we can see clearly once again.

Just as predictable as the aforementioned signs of Spring, also comes the return of the hummers, branch lettuce, ramps rhubarb and asparagus. I love that some things are “dependable,” in spite of all the chaos that surrounds us on various personal and societal levels.

So, let’s take a look at some of our early spring favorites which are sure to be showing up at roadside produce stands and farmer’s markets any day now, if not already.

Happy (sniff, sniff) Spring!

Ramp Scramble

1 lb. sausage, cooked, drained and crumbled

About 8 med. potatoes, sliced

1 cup ramps, cut into small pieces

4 eggs, beaten

8 oz. shredded cheese of choice

Salt and pepper to taste

Oil or shortening

Add potatoes to hot oil/shortening. Add ramps, salt and pepper; fry over medium heat until tender. Add crumbled sausage. Stir in eggs. Layer mixture in greased casserole dish/pan, alternately with cheese, ending with cheese on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Note: If ramps aren’t available, season with garlic and onion powder to suit taste.

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

Pastry for 2-crust pie

1 1/3 cups sugar

8 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

2 cups cut-up fresh rhubarb, cut into ¾ to 1-inch pieces

2 cups halved fresh strawberries

2 Tbsp. butter

In a large bowl, combine sugar and flour; gradually add in the rhubarb and berries, mixing gently, but thoroughly. Pour into prepared 9-inch pie shell and dot with butter. Cover with top crust and sprinkle the top with additional sugar.

Bake at 425°F for 40 to 50 minutes or until the crust is golden and juices are bubbling through.

Note: If crust browns too quickly, cover lightly with foil.

Best if served warm with whipped topping or ice cream.

“Killed” Lettuce And Onions

About 6 cups or a “bunch” of branch lettuce, if available, shredded

3 green onions, chopped

3 Tbsp. hot bacon grease

2 Tbsp. sugar

3 Tbsp. vinegar

Place shredded lettuce in a big bowl.

Heat grease, sugar and vinegar to boiling point and pour over shredded lettuce and chopped onions. Add salt and pepper to taste. Lettuce will definitely shrink in volume. Toss to mix. Serve at once.

Note: Any type of shredded lettuce will work and amount of grease, sugar and vinegar can be adapted to personal taste. If you’ve never done it before, you might want to stay on the conservative side and closer to the recipe suggestions.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Freezer Jam

5 cups rhubarb, chopped

5 cups sugar

16 oz. crushed pineapple

1 lg. box or 2 sm. boxes strawberry Jell-O

Cook first 3 ingredients until rhubarb is tender. Remove from heat and cool for 10 minutes. Add Jell-O, stirring until dissolved. Ladle into clean freezer jars or plastic containers; cool completely before freezing.

Asparagus And Hollandaise Sauce

2 lbs. fresh asparagus

Snap the tough ends off the asparagus. Steam asparagus until tender (not mushy) and maintaining its bright green color; drain. Serve with the following sauce.

Hollandaise Sauce:

4 egg yolks

2 Tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 sticks butter, in cubes

Pinch of cayenne pepper

½ tsp. salt

Pinch of white pepper (optional)

In saucepan, beat egg yolks over low heat for about 5 minutes, being careful not to boil or eggs will scramble. But, if the mixture is not hot enough, the sauce may be too thin and separate.

On low heat, add butter, one cube at a time, beating after each addition. Stir in salt, peppers and lemon juice.

Pour sauce over asparagus and serve.

Savory Asparagus Quiche

1 lb. bacon, crisp

4 tsp. Dijon style mustard

2 (9-inch) pie crusts

2 (10 oz.) pkgs. frozen asparagus

2 cups Swiss cheese, cut into ¼ -inch cubes

6 eggs

2 cups half & half or regular milk

Dash salt, pepper

2 tsp. tarragon or one of the following: thyme, marjoram, oregano, basil, dill, rosemary

Bake pie crust at 375 for 15 minutes; Sprinkle crust with bacon and arrange cut up asparagus. Sprinkle with ½ of the cheese. Mix eggs, cream, salt, pepper, tarragon/seasoning, and pour over mixture in shell. Top with remaining cheese and asparagus tips. Bake about 25 to 35 minutes at 375 degrees.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

