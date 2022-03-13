Spring Forward in 2022: Daylight Saving Time Began at 2 a.m. Sunday Morning

By Harley Nefe

If you forgot to adjust your clocks forward one hour before you went to sleep Saturday night, you might have woken up to a surprise. The time officially jumped ahead an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday morning for Daylight Saving Time.

Daylight Saving Time begins each year on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November.

On Sunday, sunrise was at 7:40 a.m. and sunset will be at 7:32 p.m., which is a total of 11 hours and 52 minutes of daylight.

Despite the burst of snow and winter weather the High Country received this weekend, spring is just around the corner on March 20, and everybody can get ready for some warmer weather and longer days ahead.

