Spaces Still Available for 2022 Sugar Mountain Adult Race League; Racing Set to Begin on January 3

The annual Sugar Mountain Adult Race League (SMARL) is back and will return to some sense of normalcy with skiers and snowboarders being able to enjoy cold drinks and food at the lounge after race nights.

“I am thinking that will be a bright spot to get back to normal from what it was last year,” said Bill Leonard, owner of Ski Country Sports in Banner Elk and league organizer.

Skiers and snowboarders of all talent levels are invited to come out and race. League races will begin on Monday, January 3, and continue each Monday night at 6:30 p.m. through February 7.

Right now there are several open spots for teams and racers that want to be a part of the 2022 racing league.

“We are in the range of 40 to 50 right now, we usually have 90 to 100,” Leonard said. “If you want to race and are not on a team, we will put you on a team for sure.”

The league is open to all skiers and snowboarders ages 21 and older. Each team will have six to eight racers and the times of the top four finishers on each team will count towards the team score for that night. The league can have up to 100 racers before registration is closed.

The entry fee is $40 per person and includes the cost of a season-ending party to celebrate the fun times had throughout the six-week race schedule.

“We are here to have a good time, meet people and improve our skiing and snowboarding skills,” Leonard said.

The running order each week will be by team and will alternate. Each racer will have an assigned bib number for the entire season. Each rider will get two runs down the slopes for each race.

Applications are available at Ski Country Sports in Banner Elk. For more information or if you have any questions about SMARL, give Bill Leonard a call at 828-898-9786.









