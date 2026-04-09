 “Sounds of Nature – Kids’ Music Day” returns to Grandfather Mountain

Returning after a successful debut in 2025, the fun-filled, “Sounds of Nature” event will take place in the Williams Outdoor Learning Space, and it is included with park admission. (Photo by Monty Combs / Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)

LINVILLE, N.C. – The mountains will once again be alive with the sound of music as Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, hosts “Sounds of Nature – Kids’ Music Day” on Saturday, April 25.

Returning after a successful debut in 2025, the fun-filled, nature-themed afternoon of music will take place in the Williams Outdoor Learning Space, and it is included with park admission. Families can groove to the sounds in nature through an interactive concert celebration, featuring lively performances from the band Acoustic Folklore, eco-themed songs and hands-on activities.

“We had a blast at Sounds of Nature last year, so we are very excited to be bringing it back,” said Lauren Farrell, director of education for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “Whether folks want to learn something new, dance to live music or both, this event provides a fun, educational atmosphere for everyone involved.”

The mountains will once again be alive with the sound of music as Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, hosts “Sounds of Nature – Kids’ Music Day” on Saturday, April 25. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)

Activities will begin at 1 p.m. and wrap up at 3 p.m. Throughout the event, guests are welcome to visit activity tables around the space, with crafts, special guests and more. The full schedule is below.

“Sounds of Nature – Kids’ Music Day” Schedule:

1 p.m. : Storytelling and music from the band Acoustic Folklore

: Storytelling and music from the band Acoustic Folklore 1 – 2:30 p.m. : Ambassador animal tables

: Ambassador animal tables 1 – 3 p.m. : Craft and interpretive tables

: Craft and interpretive tables 3:00 p.m.: Closing

The program is scheduled to take place in the Williams Outdoor Learning Space, but it may be moved inside the Wilson Center in the event of poor weather.

“Sounds of Nature” activities will begin at 1 p.m. and wrap up at 3 p.m. Throughout the event, guests are welcome to visit activity tables around the space, with crafts, special guests and more. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)

Because “Sounds of Nature” is included with park admission, local residents, employees, students and their guests can attend at the discounted Dollar Days rate by booking their tickets online in advance.

To learn more about the “Dollar Days” promotion, visit www.grandfather.com/dollar-days-2026.

To learn more about “Sounds of Nature,” visit www.grandfather.com/event/sounds-of-nature-kids-music-day.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world through education, exploration and example. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.