SMARL’s Week Two Results Are In From Monday Night’s Race, Great Weather, Fast Times!

Week two of SMARL’s 20th Anniversary race series is in the books with Team Sugar leading the pack in the skiing division and The Lodge on top in the snowboard division. Matt Leonard said Monday night ‘s weather was just right with the race course in great shape for some fast racing. “We had a great turnout, even better than last week,” said Leonard. “The snow was really good and the course was a little straighter that made for some really fast times.” There was a good turnout in the bar afterwards as well as. Racers were treated with lasagna from Banner Elk Cafe. Leonard said you can feel a little extra energy in the air this season. Ian Oliver had the fastest time of 29.81 seconds for the skiers and Erich Schmidinger was fastest in the snowboard division at 36.26 seconds.

TEAM STANDINGS AFTER JAN. 12th RACES

Ski Teams

> Team Sugar 38

> Ski Country Sports 36

> Banner Elk Cafe 27

> Good Ole Boys 26

> Alpine Ski 18

> World Cup Losers 16

> First Tracks 12

Snowboard Teams

> The Lodge 31

> Snow Mads 12

> Alpine Snowboard 8

INDIVIDUAL RACE RESULTS FOR JAN. 5th

The 20th anniversary season of the Sugar Mountain Adult Race League (SMARL) got off to a fabulous start on Monday night with perfect weather and a lot of happy faces as skiers and snowboarders were ready to race into 2026. Some 75 participants representing 11 teams will be racing over six Mondays in the annual series that began on January 6 and will conclude with an award ceremony and festivities on February 9.

Pictures of this Year’s 2oth Anniversary Race Teams

TEAM SUGAR Members: Gunther Jochl, Ava Schmidinger, Ian Oliver, Austin Oliver, Wesley Aldridge, Nolan HancockErich Schmidinger and Andrew Jochl

SKI COUNTRY SPORTS Members: Carrie Smithey, Billy Leonard, Caila Leonard, Matt Leonard, Will Spradling, Katherine Oglietti Chris Leonard and Chandler Sheets

FIRST TRACKS Members: Steven Kaiser, Jorden Wolchesky, Elizabeth Strickland, Asa Hagaman, Francisco Genis, Lance Skelton, Thomas Gidley and Elise Atkinson

BANNER ELK CAFE Members: Les Broussard, Cindy Broussard, Erik Sandstedt, Maria Doeing, Bobby Roland, Bryan Webb and David Harrison

THE LODGE Members: Alex Broussard, Adam Englert, Matthew Herdklot, Erich Schmidinger, Eric Sorrow and Adam Thompson

GOOD OLE BOYS Members: Todd Baush, Steve Auffinger, Ralph Polattie, Max Husk, Daniel Lozano, Greg Gilger, Matthew McCarter and Mark Silcott

ALPINE SKI Members: Mark Newton, Jackson Newton, Jackson Froh, Michael Baldwin, Bert Stilton and Lauren Garris

ALPINE SNOWBOARD Members: Jon Collins, Palmer Hanes, Seth Bellotto, Parker Garrett, Alex Bach and Kevin Hayes

CARVE CREW Members: Steve Henly, John Wells, Kevin Misiewicz, John Collins and Zoe Meinecke

SNOWMADS Members: Will Abraham, Steven McNutt, Grace Seehafer and Clay Sulik

WORLD CUP LOSERS Members: Ross McNeil and Nino Barnes