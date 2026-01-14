SMARL’s Week Two Results Are In From Monday Night’s Race, Great Weather, Fast Times!

Week two of SMARL’s 20th Anniversary race series is in the books with Team Sugar leading the pack in the skiing division and The Lodge on top in the snowboard division. Matt Leonard said Monday night ‘s weather was just right with the race course in great shape for some fast racing. “We had a great turnout, even better than last week,” said Leonard. “The snow was really good and the course was a little straighter that made for some really fast times.” There was a good turnout in the bar afterwards as well as. Racers were treated with lasagna from Banner Elk Cafe. Leonard said you can feel a little extra energy in the air this season. Ian Oliver had the fastest time of 29.81 seconds for the skiers and Erich Schmidinger was fastest in the snowboard division at 36.26 seconds.
TEAM STANDINGS AFTER JAN. 12th RACES
Ski Teams
> Team Sugar 38
> Ski Country Sports 36
> Banner Elk Cafe 27
> Good Ole Boys 26
> Alpine Ski 18
> World Cup Losers 16
> First Tracks 12
Snowboard Teams
> The Lodge 31
> Snow Mads 12
> Alpine Snowboard 8
INDIVIDUAL RACE RESULTS FOR JAN. 5th
The 20th anniversary season of the Sugar Mountain Adult Race League (SMARL) got off to a fabulous start on Monday night with perfect weather and a lot of happy faces as skiers and snowboarders were ready to race into 2026. Some 75 participants representing 11 teams will be racing over six Mondays in the annual series that began on January 6 and will conclude with an award ceremony and festivities on February 9.
