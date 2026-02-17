SMARL Wraps Up Its 20th Anniversary Season with the Awards Party on Monday Night

Sugar Mountain Adult Ski League SMARL ended its 20th Anniversary 2026 racing season with a bang as perfect conditions for racing and an exciting Awards Night of celebrating in the Sugar Mountain Lodge unfolded. Up on the slope, our reporter on the scene for the six Monday night races, Matt Leonard, said the vibe on the course felt Olympic as racers pushed to improve their end of the season points tally for an opportunity to earn a gold, silver or bronze medal for the 2026 season. “Once again the conditions were perfect, just like the last two weeks with this week being the faster yet,” said Leonard. “They made it quite a challenging course for the last race!”

After the race ended up on the slope, racers and guests made their way to the Sugar Mountain Lodge where a huge buffet was awaiting, prepared by Tony Broyles, General Manager of Sugar Mountain Food Services. The room was decked out for the 20th Anniversary celebration and wide screen TV was set up playing a slideshow of pictures of the previous seasons’ racers and teams. The awards ceremony began with Bill Leonard remembering a number of racers the league had lost over the last 20 years. Then Ken Ketchie spoke about the year 2006 when the league first started. It was the year that Twitter made its first debut and Facebook opened up its services to everyone, and not just college students. And everyone had flip phones in those days. Looking back over 20 years it looks like close to a thousand racers have participated in the league and there have been dozen upon dozens of teams. Research also revealed there have been five individuals that have participated in all 20 years of the league. Those five folks were presented with a plaque for that amazing accomplishment: Gunther Jochl, Sean McKee, Erich Schmidinger, Les and Cindy Brooussard and Ralph Polattie. And Bill Leonard was named Grand Poobah, as founder of the Race League and leading its efforts for these 20 years.

For the final event of the evening, Sean McKee announced the awards and winners for the ski and snowboard teams as well as the individual winners for men and women’s skiers and snowboarders categories.

As everyone was saying their goodbyes as they left, you could hear, “See you next year!”

First, Second and Third place Ski Team Winners

1st Place GOLD MEDAL WINNERS TEAM SUGAR Members: Gunther Jochl, Ava Schmidinger, Ian Oliver, Austin Oliver, Wesley Aldridge, Nolan Hancock, Erich Schmidinger and Andrew Jochl

2nd Place SILVER MEDAL WINNERS SKI COUNTRY SPORTS Members: Carrie Smithey, Billy Leonard, Caila Leonard, Matt Leonard, Will Spradling, Katherine Oglietti Chris Leonard and Chandler Sheets

3rd Place BRONZE MEDAL WINNERS BANNER ELK CAFE Members: Les Broussard, Cindy Broussard, Erik Sandstedt, Maria Doeing, Bobby Roland, Bryan Webb and David Harrison

All the members of the Ski Teams – Gold, Silver and Bronze medal winners.

First, Second and Third place Snowboard Team Winners

1st Place GOLD MEDAL WINNERS THE LODGE Members: Alex Broussard, Adam Englert, Matthew Herdklot, Erich Schmidinger, Eric Sorrow and Adam Thompson

2nd Place SILVER MEDAL WINNERS ALPINE SNOWBOARD Members: Jon Collins, Palmer Hanes, Seth Bellotto, Parker Garrett, Alex Bach and Kevin Hayes

3rd Place BRONZE MEDAL WINNERS SNOWMADS Members: Will Abraham, Steven McNutt, Grace Seehafer and Clay Sulik

All the members of the Snowboard Teams – Gold, Silver and Bronze medal winners.

First, Second and Third Men’s Ski Individual Winners

Gold Medal Winner (center) Andrew Jochl with 540 points • Silver Medal Winner (left) Ian Oliver with 500 points • Bronze Medal Winner (right) Matt Leonard with 385 points

First, Second and Third Men’s Snowboard Individual Winners

Gold Medal Winner (center) Erich Schmidinger with 600 points • Silver Medal Winner (left) Adam Thompson with 480 points • Bronze Medal Winner (right) Adam Englert with 225 points

First, Second and Third Women’s Ski Individual Winners

Gold Medal Winner (center) Caila Leonard with 600 points • Silver Medal Winner (left) Ava Schmidinger with 480 points • Bronze Medal Winner (right) Carrie Smithey with 360 points

First, Second and Third Women’s Snowboard Individual Winners

Gold Medal Winner Grace Seehafer with 600 points • Silver Medal Winner (pictured) Jordan Wolchesky with 480 points

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS AFTER February 17 Race

Ski Teams

> Team Sugar 112

> Ski Country Sports 109

> Banner Elk Cafe 80

> Good Ole Boys 78

> Carve Crew 51

> World Cup Losers 39

> First Tracks 38

> Alpine Ski 37

Snowboard Teams

> The Lodge 85

> Snow Mads 32

> Alpine Snowboard 29

The Good Old Boys team table enjoying food and drink.

A round of applause to an award winner.

Enjoying the food and festivities.