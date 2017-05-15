Six Winners of PBS Charlotte’s Local Writers Contest Attend Hardin Park Elementary School

Published Monday, May 15, 2017 at 11:33 am

PBS Charlotte announced today 10 local winners in its annual Writers Contest. The 10 winners, in grades K-3, were selected by a panel of judges who chose them from 201 entries.

“We were impressed with the number of submissions and creative content in this year’s PBS KIDS Writers Contest,” said Beverly Dorn-Steele, Education Director at PBS Charlotte, “and are proud to support young children as they hone important writing skills that will pave the way to success in school and in life through imaginative storytelling. Students participating in this experience gain a feeling of pride in the accomplishment of writing and illustrating their own story.”

Lisa Shaw, second grade teacher at Hardin Park Elementary School in Boone, feels very fortunate that the PBS KIDS Writers Contest has become a popular annual program for students. Six of the 10 winners go to school at Hardin Park Elementary School.

“Every year I look forward to my students participating. Using the writing process, along with peer review and feedback, allows my students to grow as writers and to learn from each other. It is an amazing process to be part of.”

PBS Charlotte worked with local schools and public libraries to present the 2017 PBS KIDS Writers Contest and determine winners within their communities. Local winners will be recognized and videotaped at a Celebration event on Tuesday, May 9 at 4:30 p.m. at the WTVI studios.

Comments

comments