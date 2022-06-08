Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Where’s The Beef?

By Sherrie Norris

How many of you remember the Wendy’s commercial in the early 1980s with the elderly lady asking the now age-old question —”Where’s the beef?” That phrase not only became the resounding slogan for the fast food chain, but is something still spoken and heard occasionally today among the older folks.

I just realized that I missed National Beef Month, which was observed in May. But, any month at my house could be considered beef month, as grilled steaks and burgers, meatloaf, tacos, hamburger steaks and their closest kin are among our favorite entrees several nights a week.

It helps, too, since we’ve been able, for the past few years, to purchase some of the best cuts of meat straight from the farm. Brown Farm Ridge, that is, owned by close friends who take the best care with all their grain fed-cows and products.

Branching out more than a little from their mountain-top farm, the Brown family has recently assumed management of the former Jim’s Produce Market in downtown Deep Gap. Currently known as Corbett’s Produce, it has been renamed to honor the memory of Corbett McNeil, Blake Brown’s maternal grandfather and one of the area’s well-known farmers and cattle growers.

In addition to the wide array of fresh products for which the neighborhood produce market has long been known, the Browns are incorporating their beef into their quickly growing inventory. And not only the beef, but also their signature rubs, seasonings and so much more.

Anyone living in that area, or just passing through on your way home, can make one stop for dinner — all you need for the salad, sides and entrees are there for your convenience. You won’t regret it. But, back to the beef. We’ll have the entire summer to promote the produce.

Beef remains a popular mainstay in many of our diets today, right up there with apple pie, ice cream and baseball on the list of America’s favorites.

As the meat of mature cattle specifically raised for slaughter, beef comes in three basic classifications:

Prime is richly marbled with fat and is the most tender and flavorful cuts. Naturally because it is the highest quality, it is also the most expensive.

Choice beef is the most available variety found at meat counters. It has less fat than prime beef but still has enough to produce a good flavor.

Good beef is usually sold as economy meat and of course has very little fat marbling. It may also be sold as “lean” and is generally not as tender as the other grades of beef.

Another, aged beef, is stored and hung in a meat locker from two to six weeks, allowing for the natural process of tenderizing.

In addition to the various grades of beef, the particular cut of meat determines the degree of tenderness. The source of the cut also dictates the cooking method used to prepare the meat. Less tender cuts require longer cooking at lower temperatures. Marinating helps tenderize those cuts, while the more tender cuts only require brief cooking to seal the

natural juices and to enhance the flavor.

So, now that we know “where’s the beef” what are you waiting for?

Grilled Beef Kabobs

1 lb. sirloin, cut into bite-size pieces

2 or 3 tomatoes, quartered

1/2 green pepper and 1/2 red pepper cored, seeded and cut into pieces

Small button mushrooms

1 onion, cut into segments

2 tbs. oil

Grated rind and juice of one orange

1 tsp. sugar

1 tbs. soy sauce

Pepper to taste

Thread the meat and vegetables alternately onto long skewers, starting with tomato. Mix together oil, orange rind and juice, sugar, soy sauce and pepper. Coat kabobs with mixture, brushing on with pastry brush. Grill on medium heat until desired doneness, brushing with oil mixture periodically

The Beef’s In The Bread

1 loaf unsliced French bread

1 lb. ground beef

1 can condensed cheddar cheese soup, undiluted

1 medium green pepper, chopped

1 celery stalk, chopped

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

4 slices American cheese, halved

Neatly cut off top of bread. Carefully hollow out bottom of loaf, leaving about a ½-inch shell. Cut the hollowed out bread into small cubes (not the top) and set aside. Brown beef and drain. Add soup, green pepper, celery, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Cook and stir for about 5 five minutes or until vegetables are tender. Stir in bread cubes and spread mixture in bread shell. Top with cheese, replace bread top; put on ungreased baking sheet and into oven at 350 for about 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Shepherd’s Pie

2 lbs. ground beef

2 small cans beef gravy

4 cups frozen mixed vegetables (corn, peas, carrots)

2 Tbsp. dried minced onion

2-3 cups mashed potatoes

2 Tbsp. butter or margarine, melted

Paprika

Brown beef and drain. Add gravy, vegetables and onion. Spoon half into one large or divide into two smaller baking dishes. Spread mashed potatoes evenly over top. Drizzle with butter and sprinkle with paprika. Bake uncovered for about 30 minutes or until heated through at 350 degrees. (Extra casserole can be frozen and baked later as directed.)

Easy Beef Stew

2 lbs. stew beef

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 can French onion soup

Cut meat into bite-size pieces. Place in casserole dish and cover with soups. Cover and bake at 275-degrees for 2 hours. Serve over rice or noodles.

Cowboy Kabobs

8 (10-inch) skewers

1/3 cup steak sauce

1/3 cup barbecue sauce

2 tsp. prepared horseradish

About 2 lbs. lean beef steak, cut into chunks

Onion and pepper chunks

If using wooden skewers, soak in water for at least 30 minutes. Meanwhile, mix steak sauce, barbecue sauce and horseradish until well blended; set aside.

Thread steak onto skewers; place an onion and pepper chunks on the end of each skewer. Place kabobs in shallow glass dish. Pour steak sauce mixture evenly over kabobs; cover.

Refrigerate 1 hour, turning occasionally. Preheat grill to medium heat. Remove kabobs from marinade; discard marinade.

Grill kabobs 4 to 6 minutes or until steak is cooked through, turning occasionally.

Mushrooms, squash, other vegetables can be added to kabobs. It’s better to place softer items near the ends of the skewers if grilling meat well-done.

