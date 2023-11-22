Sherrie Norris Lovin Spoonful Cooking Column: Visions of Sugar Plums Becoming Reality

By Sherrie Norris

At no time of the year are our culinary skills put to the test as they will be in the coming weeks.

There just seems to be greater expectations placed on a reputable cook/baker/candy-maker during the Christmas/holiday season than at any other time. Whether self-imposed, imagined, or simply a fact of life, we who love to create confections in the kitchen are kicking into high gear to cover the bases — and our counters.

Whether preparing goodies for the family, the neighbors, annual church and civic gatherings, the shut-ins and/or favorite vendors, hairdressers, etc., many of us will be covered in chocolate and baking powder on any given day between now and the new year. So, let’s get those sugar plums out of our heads and into the mix. It will be worth it all soon enough. And the good thing about many of the recipes I share in this column for cakes, cookies and candies, the finished products can be made in advance and frozen until time to serve or deliver.

Please keep in mind that I receive a lot of recipes from readers, so I cannot vouch for the success of each entry. I try to read through them carefully to make sure they all contain necessary ingredients and instructions, but I don’t always have time to test them. I’m hoping they are tried-and-true before they ever reach my desk.

Easy Holiday Fruit Cake

1 pkg. your choice of cake mix

¾ cup water

1 egg

2 cups cut up, mixed candied fruit

½ cup chopped nuts

3 Tbsp. flour

Preheat oven to 350. Grease large loaf pan and line bottom with parchment paper. Reserve ¼ cup candied fruit for garnish. Mix remaining candied fruit and nuts with flour until evenly coated to prevent them from sticking together and/or sinking to the bottom; set aside.

In a small bowl combine cake mix, water and egg. Beat at medium speed for 2 minutes. Stir in fruit and nuts. Spread batter into pan. Bake at 350 for about 90 minutes, starting to check for doneness with toothpick after an hour. Cool, then remove from pan.

If desired, glaze cooled cake by brushing lightly with hot corn syrup. Garnish top of cake with reserved candied fruit. When completely cool, wrap cake tightly in foil and store in a cool place. Or freeze. Makes one 9 x 5 x 3 inch loaf.

(When choosing cake mix, consider something to complement candied fruit.)

Chocolate Chip Caramel Cookies

½ cup salted butter softened

½ cup sugar

½ cup light brown sugar

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 large egg

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

½ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp baking powder

½ tsp sea salt

1 cup caramels cut into ¼-inch pieces

½ cup chocolate chips

Sea salt flakes for topping

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper, set aside.

In a medium bowl, combine baking soda, baking powder, and sea salt. Set aside. In bowl of a standing mixer, with paddle attachment, or in a large bowl with a hand-held mixer, beat together the butter and sugars on medium-high speed until light and fluffy – about 1 minute.

Add egg and vanilla and beat until combined. Add dry ingredients, beat on medium speed until combined.

Add the caramel and chocolate chips, stir until evenly distributed throughout the dough.

Measure out portions of dough, about 1 ½ Tbsp.; roll into balls and place evenly spaced on baking sheets. Repeat until all dough is used.

Bake in preheated oven for 8-9 minutes, or until the top is just barely beginning to turn golden/ light brown.

Remove from oven and immediately sprinkle with sea salt. Let cookies cool on baking sheet for 5-10 minutes then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Pecan Pie Cobbler

1 pkg. (2 rolled) refrigerated pie crusts

2½ cups brown sugar

½ cup butter, melted + 1 Tbsp.

2½ cups light corn syrup

4 tsps. vanilla extract

6 eggs, beaten lightly

2 cups chopped pecans

1 ½ cups pecan halves

Preheat oven to 425 degrees to start with (you will lower to 350 degrees after baking the first layer).

Grease/spray bottom of 9×13-inch baking dish. Roll out one pie crust into the dish. It will not fit perfectly or go up the sides, but that’s OK.

In a large bowl, mix brown sugar, melted butter, corn syrup, eggs, and vanilla. Add chopped pecans and mix well. Pour half the mixture over the pie crust.

Roll out the second pie crust and place it on top of the mixture.

Brush or spoon the remaining Tbsp. butter over the crust and bake for approximately 15 minutes or until the crust is golden brown.

Remove from oven and turn the oven down to 350.

Stir remainder of pie mixture and pour over the cooked crust.

Sprinkle pecan halves over the top of the cobbler. Return to oven and bake another 30 minutes. Cool at least 30 minutes before serving.

Great with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

Vintage Cookies: Your Way

This recipe has been around a long time and offers us one basic recipe to use in several different ways. The possibilities are as limited as your imagination, so take it beyond the suggestions, if you desire.

1 1/3 cups soft shortening (can use half butter)

2 cups sugar

2 eggs

¼ cup cream

2 tsp. vanilla

4 cups sifted all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1 ½ tsp. salt

Preheat oven to 400°F. Combine shortening/butter and sugar. Add eggs, cream and vanilla. Sift together flour, baking powder and salt. Add to blended mixture; mix well. Divide dough into five equal parts. Place portions, one at a time, in separate bowls. Flavor each portion by adding ingredients as suggested below.

When ready to bake, drop by Tbsp. onto greased baking sheets. Flatten slightly with spatula. Bake at 350 for 10-12 minutes. Cool and store in airtight containers. Can be frozen until needed.

Makes about 7 dozen medium-sized cookies.

Add-ins for variety:

• Coconut: Add ½ cup shredded coconut. Dip tops of cookies in egg yolk or egg white; top with plain or tinted coconut.

• Orange-Pecan: Blend in 1 Tbsp. grated orange rind and ¼ cup chopped pecans. Top with half pecan.

• Chocolate: Add 1 (1 oz.) square chocolate (melted), 1 Tbsp. cream, ¼ cup nuts.

• Plain Sugar Cookie: Decorate dough with colored sugar, candied fruit or nuts of choice.

• Fruit: Add ½ cup diced candied fruit or 1/3 cup chopped dates or raisins.

