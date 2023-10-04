Sherrie Norris Lovin Spoonful Cooking Column: Turnips — An “Old-Fashioned” Veggie Making a Comeback

By Sherrie Norris

I recall as a child when turnips were on the table quite often, especially in the fall of the year. I wasn’t a fan, but learned through the years to appreciate turnip greens, just not the raw white/yellow root of the matter.

We were recently gifted with some turnips right out of a local garden, and I began thinking about ways to use them; after a little “digging,” I’ve learned that turnips have been regaining popularity with consumers due, in part, to their health and nutritional benefits.

I’m sure that my grandmother could’ve spared me the time and effort of research, had she still been around, as I remember well many times seeing her prepare turnips in a variety of ways.

It seems that turnips today are used widely as a roasted or boiled side dish with other root vegetables, their greens usually served — and quite tasty— with a sprinkle of vinegar.

I have consulted with some of my kitchen mentors who have agreed to share some of their best-loved tips for preparing turnips. I hope these recipes become a staple at your house, too.

A unanimous tip from my kitchen advisors: The larger the turnips, the more bitter they are. Choose smaller turnips for a sweeter flavor.

Cheesy Oven-Baked Turnips

2 lbs. turnips

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened, or PAM

Salt and pepper to taste

Wash, drain and peel turnips. With kitchen grater or food processor, grate or shred turnips, similar to hash browns. Prepare cookie sheet or baking pan by rubbing butter onto the surface, or spraying with PAM.

Spread grated turnips evenly onto the tray to allow for even cooking. Season with salt and pepper, sprinkle with the cheese. Bake in oven at 350 until turnips begin to brown and crisp, like hash browns. Turn oven off, but leave turnips in the oven for additional minutes. Serve warm.

Basic Roasted Turnips

6 medium turnips, peeled and cut into chunks

1 Tbsp. oil of choice – olive, avocado, etc.

½ tsp. each of salt and pepper

1 ½ tsp. dried herbs: oregano, thyme, garlic (combined)

Preheat oven to 400.

Toss turnips with oil, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Spread on a large baking sheet. Bake/roast in oven for about 30 minutes, stirring a couple of times. Remove from oven and sprinkle with the mixture of other seasonings; coat well while tossing with a spatula.

Return to oven for about 5 more minutes or until the turnips are tender and beginning to brown.

Granny’s Hard-Times Turnip Soup

4 cups cubed turnips

1 lb. bag frozen hash brown potatoes

1 pound cooked meatballs

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large pot, combine turnips, potatoes, meatballs and 1 tsp. salt.

Cover with water. Bring to boil then reduce heat to a simmer. Cover and cook for about 15 to 20 minutes. Longer cooking will improve the flavor. Season with additional salt and pepper.

Fried Turnips

1 lb. turnips

2 Tbsp. butter

Salt and pepper, to taste

Minced onions or chives

Peel turnips and cut into wedges.

Heat butter in a large cast iron pan over medium heat.

Add turnips to the pan; sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Cook for about 7 minutes or until turnips are brown and crisp on the bottoms. Turn and continue cooking another 5-10 minutes or until turnips are tender.

Season with additional salt and pepper, as desired and sprinkle with onions/ chives.

Low Carb Mashed Turnips

1 ½ pounds turnips

¼ cup heavy cream

2 Tbsp. cream cheese

2 Tbsp. sour cream

1 Tbsp. chopped chives

1 tsp. salt

Wash and peel the turnips; cut into quarters. Add turnips to a pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil and cook for about 30 minutes or until tender. Remove from heat; drain liquid. Add cream, cream cheese and sour cream. Mash turnips; season with chives and salt.

Serve hot.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

