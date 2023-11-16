Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: The Thanksgiving Countdown Has Begun!

Folks, we’re just a week away from Thanksgiving. Funny how it seems like only yesterday we were filling treat bags and now we’re ready to stuff the turkey.

Let’s keep Thanksgiving in our hearts every day and be mindful of our blessings. Let’s try harder to take nothing —or no one — for granted. And for those who have an empty seat at the table, know that you are in our thoughts and prayers as you face this holiday season.

Frozen Pumpkin Dessert

1 can (15 oz.) solid-pack pumpkin

¾ cup sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. ground ginger

¼ tsp. ground nutmeg

1/8 to ¼ tsp. ground cloves

½ gallon vanilla ice cream, softened

1 cup finely chopped walnuts

In a large bowl, combine pumpkin and all the seasons together. Fold in ice cream. Transfer to a greased 13×9-in. dish. Sprinkle with walnuts. Cover and freeze at least 8 hours. Remove from the freezer 10 minutes before serving. Cut into squares.

Easy Bread Pudding

6 cups cubed stale bread

2 cups milk

3 large eggs

1 cup sugar

2 Tbsp. butter, melted

1 ½ Tbsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

½. tsp nutmeg

Vanilla Sauce

½ cup butter

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1 Tbsp. vanilla extract

Grease an 8×8-inch casserole dish and set aside. Chunk bread into 1-inch pieces and spread evenly in bottom of casserole dish.

In a large bowl, whisk together the milk, eggs, sugar, butter, vanilla extract, cinnamon and nutmeg. Pour mixture evenly over the bread; let set for 20-25 minutes to soak up the mixture.

Bake in preheated oven at 350 for 50-55 minutes. It should be jiggly, but set. If the center didn’t rise fully, bake a little longer. Remove from oven when done.

While the bread pudding cooks, prepare the vanilla sauce by melting the butter in a medium saucepan over low heat; add sugar, cream and vanilla. Slowly cook over low heat while stirring until mixture thickens.

Remove sauce from the heat and serve warm over the bread pudding.

Sweet Potato and Apple Casserole

4-8 med. sweet potatoes, boiled, cooled, peeled and sliced

6-8 apples, peeled and sliced thin

2 cups sugar

4 cups water

1 lb. butter

6 Tbsp. flour

Cinnamon, nutmeg and salt to taste

Layer potatoes and apples in buttered baking dish.

Heat sugar, water, butter and flour in a sauce pan, boiling until thick.

Sprinkle spices over potatoes/apples. Pour sauce over top.

Bake1½ hours at 350.

7-Up Biscuits

4 cups Bisquick baking mix

1 cup sour cream

1 cup 7-Up soda

1 stick butter

Preheat oven to 425°F. Mix Bisquick, sour cream and 7-Up. Knead and fold dough until well mixed. Dough will be very soft. Pat dough out and cut with round cookie cutter.

Melt butter on cookie sheet or 9×13 casserole dish, place biscuits on butter.

Bake at 425°F for 12 to 15 minutes ‘til golden brown.

Easy Ambrosia Salad

1 (11 oz.) can mandarin oranges, drained

1 (13 oz.) can pineapple chunks, drained

½ cup miniature marshmallows

1 cup coconut flakes

Small container whipped topping

Mix together in bowl. Refrigerate for several hours before serving.

