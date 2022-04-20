Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Sure Signs Of Spring — Finally!

By Sherrie Norris

I have recently witnessed numerous signs that spring has arrived in the High Country: I have endured “April Fool’s Day” with kids around the house, I have prepared and helped devour two “batches” of pickled eggs, I have baked a coconut cake and I have seen snow falling in the middle of April. I have also witnessed the grass beginning to grow quickly in vibrant green, the return of robins and even a hummingbird or two flitting around looking for some nectar; and I’m enjoying almost daily social media posts of friends who have begun gathering branch lettuce and ramps.

I have been anxious to clean out closets and pack or give away winter clothing. I loved the recent Easter weekend and all that it represented. And now, as I sit at my desk trying to be creative on a beautiful Wednesday morning, I can hear the birds chirping outside my window and the lady bugs (and those pesky stink bugs!) are having a field day in my sunniest room.

I plan to find some of that seasonal lettuce, probably at the farmer’s market on Saturday, which I will “kill” for my husband, and with a “cake of cornbread,” for supper, he’ll be a happy man. Ah, springtime in the mountains……it has arrived.

Now, to share some of those traditional springtime mountain favorites, read on:

Mama’s Killed Lettuce

1 “mess” or bunch of branch lettuce or any type of leafy green

4-6 green onions with tops, thinly sliced, or one small onion, chopped

4-5 bacon strips

¼ cup vinegar

1 tsp. sugar

½ tsp. pepper

Toss lettuce and onions in a large salad bowl; set aside. In a skillet, cook bacon until crisp. Remove to paper towels to drain. To the hot drippings, add vinegar, sugar and pepper; stir well, keeping hot. Immediately pour the mixture over the top and serve.

Pickled Eggs

Juice from 15 oz. can or jar of pickled beets

2 cup cider vinegar

2 cups water

1 clove garlic, chopped

1 teaspoon pickling spice

½ teaspoon salt

12 hard-boiled eggs, shells removed

Drain pickled beets and reserve the juice. Place beet juice, vinegar and water in large non-reactive glass bowl or jar. Add garlic, pickling spices, and salt. Mix well. Add eggs. Cover tightly, refrigerate for one week before eating. (Some people add a pinch of sugar to the liquid.)

Fried Potatoes and Ramps

The very “strong” member of the onion family known as the ramp, is the first “green vegetable” to appear in the wild in the early mountain springtime. Ramps have been known to leave a powerful odor on the breath, so don’t get too close to anyone after you eat “a mess.”

An old-timer shared this simple recipe many years ago. I think the potatoes help decrease the strong taste of the ramps, but I cannot vouch for it. I’ve never tried ramps, but I have been around those who have. Whew!

5 medium potatoes, diced

5 medium bunches of ramps, diced into 1-inch pieces

Butter or your preference of cooking oil

Salt and pepper to taste

In a skillet, fry potatoes in butter or oil on medium heat for about ten minutes, then add the ramps and cook until tender, about 20 minutes longer, or until tender. Season as desired.

Fresh Rhubarb Pie

3 cups chopped rhubarb

1 ⅓ cups sugar

6 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

2 Tbsp. butter

Pastry for (1) 9-inch double crust pie

Preheat oven to 350. Combine sugar and flour. Sprinkle ¼ of the mixture over pastry in pie plate. Cover mixture with rhubarb. Sprinkle with remaining sugar and flour. Dot with small pieces of butter. Cover with top crust.

Place pie on lowest rack in oven. Bake for about 45 minutes until top is lightly browned. Cover and bake another 10-15 minutes.

