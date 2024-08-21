Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Summer Peach Season Winding Down

By Sherrie Norris

Those succulent late-summer delicious peaches are gradually coming to their local seasonal end. And what a season it’s been. Thanks again to great neighbors for offering to bring us some from the lowlands; we have really enjoyed those tasty treats. Peeled, sliced into cereal, combined with other fruit for a healthy salad, enjoyed with cottage cheese, in a cobbler, bread, muffins or simply eaten alone, a peach is definitely high on the list of summertime favorites. So, anything goes. And, of course, they can be preserved for later use in freezer bags and canning jars, made into preserves, pie filling and more. But, they’re never as good as in their fresh, just-picked ripened state; our granddaughter proved that to be true as she recently told us, “I ate a whole peach with its fuzzy cover and all.”

Hope you can find yours while they’re still available at local produce markets — and enjoy every single bite, with or without the fuzz.

Easy Peach Cobbler

4 cups sliced peaches

1 cup sugar

¼ cup all-purpose flour

½ tsp. cinnamon

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup rolled oats

1 cup firmly packed brown sugar

½ cup margarine

Combine peaches, sugar, flour and cinnamon; stir to mix well. Pour into a greased baking dish. For topping, mix together flour, oats and brown sugar in large bowl. Stir in softened margarine with a fork to make a crumbly mixture. Sprinkle topping over peach mixture. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes until bubbly.

Peaches and Cream Pie

¾ cup self-rising flour

1 small box instant vanilla pudding

3 Tbsp. butter

1 egg

½ cup milk or peach juice

1 large can peaches, drained (save juice)

Combine all ingredients except peaches. Mix at medium speed for 2 minutes. Pour into well-greased deep-dish pie plate. Pour drained peaches over mixture.

Topping:

8 oz. pkg. cream cheese

½ cup sugar

3 Tbsp. peach juice

1 Tbsp. sugar

½ tsp. cinnamon

Mix cream cheese, sugar and peach juice. Spread over peaches. Combine sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle on top. Bake at 350 for 35 minutes.

Low Sugar Peach Cobbler

6 fresh peaches, chopped

2 Tbsp. flour

1 Tbsp. Sweet and Low or sweetener of choice. Mix together. Spoon into a greased baking dish; top with the following “cobbler” mixture that has been well combined:

1 cup flour

2 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. cinnamon

1 egg

½ cup skim milk

2 tsp. Sweet and Low/sweetener of choice

½ tsp. vanilla

Bake at 350 degrees until done; start checking after 30 minutes to keep from excessive browning.

Fresh Peach Crumb Bars

Crust:

1 cup granulated sugar

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. ground cinnamon

1 cup unsalted butter cold, cut into cubes

1 large egg lightly beaten

½ cup granulated sugar

1 Tbsp. cornstarch

¼ tsp. ground cinnamon

5 large peaches, peeled and diced (about 4 to 5 cups)

1 tsp. fresh lemon juice

Icing: (optional)

1 cup powdered sugar

¼ tsp. almond extract

1 Tbsp. milk (more or less for desired consistency)

Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease or spray a 13 x 9-inch glass baking dish; set aside.

In medium bowl, whisk together 1 cup of sugar, 3 cups flour, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Blend in butter until mixture resembles coarse sand. Add lightly beaten egg; mix until dough starts to hold together, but is still crumbly. Gently press a little more than half the dough into prepared pan.

NOTE: you can also process the sugar, flour, baking powder, salt and cinnamon in bowl of a food processor. Add butter and process until mixture resembles coarse sand. Add egg and pulse until dough starts to hold together.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the sugar, cornstarch and cinnamon. Add diced peaches and toss to combine. Drizzle lemon juice over peaches and toss to coat. Pour peach mixture over crust and spread evenly.

Spoon crumbled topping over the fruit layer, leaving some peaches visible.

Bake at 350° for 50-55 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool completely then chill before cutting and icing.

To prepare the icing:

Whisk together the powdered sugar, almond extract and milk. Drizzle on the bars just before serving.

No Cook Peach Freezer Jam

2 ¼ cups (peeled, pitted and finely chopped) peaches

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 box Sure Jell

Water

5 cups sugar

Prepare peaches and place in large bowl. Add lemon juice. Mix ¾ cup water and Sure Jell in small saucepan. Bring to a full boil and boil 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir into fruit. Stir well. Expect a few sugar crystals to remain.

Immediately ladle into containers (with lids) that have all been washed well in very hot water, leaving ½-inch head space at top. With a damp cloth, wipe any spills from containers. Cover at once with lids. Let stand at room temperature 24 hours.

Store jam in freezer. Small amounts may be covered and kept in the refrigerator.

Quick And Easy Peach Dessert

1 cup flour

1 cup sugar

Dash of salt

1 ½ tsp. baking powder

½ cup milk

1 stick butter

1 can peaches

In a small bowl, mix first 5 ingredients. In baking dish, melt butter. Pour mixture on top of butter, then can of peaches. Bake 45-60 minutes at 350 degrees.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

