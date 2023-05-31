Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Stretching Family Food Dollars Through the Summer

Contrary to popular belief, summer doesn’t always mean fun in the sun for all families. Some are struggling to find safe places for the kids during the school break. Work schedules, limited income and the stresses of life, in general, often prove to be challenging for a lot of families in our area. Camp registration begins filling up in the middle of winter, and not everyone has grandparents and other relatives to lend a helping hand with childcare.

Also among great concerns for many families is making sure the kids receive adequate nutrition during the summer months. For those, especially, who depend on breakfast and lunches provided by school cafeterias during the academic year, it can be a daunting responsibility to have enough food in the cupboards at home to cover the extra meals.

Food pantries see an upsurge in clients this time every year; thankfully, a few community churches, like Bethany Lutheran in our area, work year-round to be able to provide food boxes for families who need a little extra boost to cover the summer months.

If you are among those with extra income and resources, I implore you to make donations to your neighborhood food pantry or simply drop off a bag or box of staple goods on your neighbor’s porch if you know there is a need.

In the meantime, hopefully some of the following dollar-stretching ideas we’re sharing this week will help get summer off to a good start for you or someone you know.

Cheesy Beef and Macaroni Casserole

16 oz. box macaroni noodles

1 lb. lean ground beef

2 cloves garlic minced

1 cup diced onion

1 cup diced green pepper

1 (28) oz. can crushed tomatoes

½ cup tomato sauce

3-4 Tbsp. tomato paste

½ tsp. dry basil

Salt and pepper to taste

3 cups shredded cheddar cheese divided

¼ cup freshly shredded parmesan cheese

3 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley divided

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Cook noodles until almost done. Drain and rinse under cold water.

Meanwhile, brown beef, garlic and onion in a frying pan. Drain.

Combine green peppers, beef, noodles, tomatoes, tomato sauce and paste, basil, salt and pepper, 1 cup of cheddar cheese, 2 Tbsp. fresh parsley. Pour into a 9×13 casserole dish.

Combine remaining cheeses and 1 Tbsp. of parsley. Sprinkle on top of casserole. Bake uncovered for 35-40 minutes or until bubbly and cheese begins to brown.

Chili, Chips and Cheese Casserole

3 cups corn or tortilla chips

1 large onion, chopped

2 ½ cups prepared chili (canned or homemade)

1 cup grated cheese of choice

Place half the chips in a greased baking dish. Sprinkle with chopped onions and half the cheese. Top with the chili, remaining chips and cheese. Bake at 350 for 15-20 minutes, or until cheese is bubbly. Doubles easily for larger casserole.

Note: A quick version of this recipe can also be prepared in a microwave on a plate for just a couple of minutes, or until cheese is melted. Onions are optional.

Cheeseburger Cups

1 pound ground beef

½ cup ketchup

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

1 Tbsp. prepared mustard

1½ tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 can (12 oz.) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits

1/2 cup cubed Velveeta cheese

In a large skillet, brown the beef over medium heat, breaking it into crumbles; drain. Stir in ketchup, brown sugar, mustard and Worcestershire sauce. Remove from heat; set aside.

Press each biscuit into bottom and up the sides of a greased muffin pan. Spoon beef mixture into cups; top with cheese cubes. Bake at 400° for 14-16 minutes or until tops begin to brown.

Easy Fruit Salad

1 can fruit cocktail

1 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened

1 small box. lemon Jell-O

8 large marshmallows

¾ cup chopped celery

¼ cup chopped nuts

Large whipped topping

Drain fruit cocktail and heat the juice with Jell-O, cream cheese and marshmallows. Cool mixture. When it starts to set, add fruit, celery and chopped nuts. Mix lightly and refrigerate until thickened, about ½ hour. Fold Cool Whip into mixture. Pour into a serving dish or mold; return to refrigerator to set completely before serving.

Simple And Delicious Chocolate Cake

1½ cup all-purpose flour

1 cup granulated sugar

½ tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking soda

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa

1/3 cup cooking oil

1 Tbsp. vinegar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup water

Preheat oven to 350ºF. In a large bowl, stir together the flour, sugar, salt, baking soda and cocoa. Add 1 cup water to a (2 cup or larger) measuring cup, then add vanilla and vinegar to the water.

Add oil to the bowl of dry ingredients, followed by the water mixture. Stir until batter is smooth. Pour cake batter into a greased 8×8-inch or 9×9-inch baking dish. Bake for 35 minutes.

Allow cake to cool completely before icing.

Icing

1½ cup powdered sugar

¼ cup cocoa powder

3 Tbsp. water

1 tsp. vanilla extract

After cake has cooled, mix together the powdered sugar, cocoa and vanilla extract in a bowl. Begin adding water, 1 Tbsp. at a time, until it forms a thick, but pourable icing, probably no more than about 3 Tbsp. total. If icing sits too long, it may begin to dry; if that happens, add a splash more water to it.

Pour icing over the cooled cake and spread until cake is evenly covered. Slice and serve.

Note: Recipe may easily be doubled and baked in large baking pan or dish for larger family or to stretch it out an extra day or two. May require a few extra minutes in the oven. Just watch carefully to prevent over-baking and test with a fork in the middle for doneness.

