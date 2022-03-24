Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Simple Foods To Help Us Through The Not-So-Simple Times

By Sherrie Norris

Times are hard for many people these days —and getting harder by the day. With news headlines reminding us hourly that the war in Ukraine is taking its toll across the world, we’re beginning to feel the effects in a tangible way, especially as food and gas prices continue to rise.

So many variables could be mentioned here, but let’s try to focus on all the good that we, as Americans, are still able to enjoy. We still have our freedoms, we have safe refuge in our homes without the constant fear of being bombed or driven out by the thousands with only the clothes on our back. We’ve “had it made,” as the old saying goes, and through the years, we have also taken much for granted.

However, many of us are now taking more time to reflect and consider just how quickly things can change, even for us who have been blessed immeasurably, and maybe even “spoiled.”

We’re spending a little more time in the grocery stores to compare prices, cutting down on those items that were once convenient and quick, and looking for ways to stretch our dollars in the food aisles.

Having been raised in a home in the 1960s and ‘70s where necessity reigned over convenience, I learned quite a bit by observing my mother and grandmother in the kitchen. I might not have thought much about it at the time, and can recall becoming frustrated over the same soup beans and cornbread on the table from week to week.

Now, however, I feel fortunate to have skills carried over from those days, to help me plan out meals that can stretch a pot of pintos on Monday to delectable chili on Tuesday, and maybe even the basis for nachos on Wednesday.

Keep in mind that even cornbread might not be as economically sound as it was “back in the day,” since wheat and corn costs are rising, but homemade bread is still one of those items that can stretch pretty far.

Let’s take a look at a few staple foods and recipes that might prove helpful in the days to come.

Onion Roasted Potatoes

2 lbs. potatoes, chunked



1 envelope dried onion soup mix, or one large onion, chopped, and seasonings of your choice



1/3 cup vegetable oil

Heat oven to 450 degrees. In large bowl, add potatoes, cut, oil and soup mix or onion and seasonings. Mix until potatoes are well coated. Place in shallow baking pan and bake, stirring occasionally, for 40 minutes or until potatoes are tender and golden brown.

Tasty Cabbage Pot

1 cabbage head, cut up

1 cup rice

1 cup tomato sauce or tomato paste with water, and/or canned tomatoes (crushed or diced, not whole)

1 med. onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

Mixed herbs as desired, plus salt and pepper

Simmer in a large pot for a couple of hours, stirring occasionally.

Cheesey Apples

¾ cup sugar

½ tsp. salt

½ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup butter

1 cup shredded sharp cheese

7 medium Granny Smith apples, peeled and sliced

6 Tbsp. lemon juice

Combine sugar, salt and flour. Cut in butter until course crumbs form. Mix in cheese. Set aside. Combine apples and lemon juice. Spoon apples into a greased 8-inch baking dish. Sprinkle cheese mixture over apples. Pat down gently. Bake at 350 for about 40 minutes.

Easy Chicken Pot Pie

(Recipe will make two pies)

4 large chicken breasts

Two-pound bag of frozen mixed vegetables

4 Tbsp. flour

Pinch of salt and pepper, other seasonings as desired

4 prepared pie crusts (to make two pies)

Olive oil or butter

Saute chicken in a little olive oil or butter until cooked through. Cut up into small pieces.

In a large stock pot, cook vegetables until barely done. Add cooked chicken. Add water until the veggies and meat are not quite covered. Bring to boil.

Stir flour and seasonings into 3/4 cup cold water; add to the veggies and chicken. Stir and cook until it starts to thicken.

Press one pie crust into a pie plate (glass is best) Put the second crust on the top and pinch around the edges. Poke holes in top of the crust to let steam vent while baking.

Bake pot pies at 350° for about 45 minutes to an hour or until the crust is golden brown. (You might need to cover with foil for the last few minutes if it begins to brown too quickly.)

Mama’s Old-Timey Cornbread

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

1 ¼ cups corn meal

1/3 cup sugar or honey (may be omitted if you don’t like sweet bread)

1 Tbsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1 cup milk

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

Lard/grease

Preheat oven to 400℉.

Place a big spoon or more of lard/grease a 10- inch cast iron skillet and put in the oven to heat.

In a large mixing bowl combine all the other ingredients and mix well.

Pour batter into prepared skillet and bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.

