Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Remembering The Past, Hoping for the Future — And Saddened by Recent Events

By Sherrie Norris

What an emotionally-charged week this is for many individuals and families. The upcoming Memorial Day observance should put us all in a mode of solemn reflection and heart-felt gratitude for those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

At the same time, hundreds of local graduating seniors are preparing to walk across the stage for those long-awaited high school diplomas as they embark upon their plans for the future.

And, as I sit down to write these words, my heart is so heavy for the victims, the survivors and the families who have lost loved ones in the Texas school shooting/tragedy. I can hardly breathe as I listen to the news this morning, trying to imagine the horror that surrounded the students, personnel, first responders, the families and all who were involved as the situation unfolded. And the pain that will persist long after the scene has been cleared.

I can hardly wait to pick up my grandchildren from school later today, a privilege that has been stolen from so many others.

So, my friends, what does this cooking column need to reflect this week? It’s a mixed bag, for sure.

We cannot forget why we have the freedoms that are ours, so we have the annual picnics and cookouts for Memorial Day.

We cannot ignore what has happened in Texas and we mourn with the broken-hearted.

But, we also know that for many, life goes on. And it should. Graduations and celebrations for those accomplishing a major milestone should be celebrated.

This is a tough one. So, as we gather —for whatever the reason —let’s decide not take anything or anyone for granted. If just for a day, but hopefully for longer.

Grilled Chicken Kebabs

1/2 cup barbecue sauce

1/3 cup soy sauce

1 Tbsp. rice wine vinegar

2 tsp. sesame oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp. ginger, minced

1 tsp. honey

Kosher salt

1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

2 chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 cups cubed pineapple

2 green bell peppers, diced

1 red onion, diced

Rice and cilantro

Preheat grill to medium heat.

In a large bowl, whisk together barbecue sauce, soy sauce, vinegar, oil, garlic, ginger and honey until completely combined. Add salt and red pepper flakes.

Assemble skewers by alternating chicken, pineapple, peppers and red onion. Place on a baking sheet and cover with half your marinade.

Place skewers on preheated grill, brush with reserved marinade. Cook five minutes and turn, brushing the other side with marinade. Cook five more minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through.

Serve with white rice and a sprinkle of cilantro.

(Recipe easily doubled for more servings.)

Grilled and Sealed Potatoes and Onions

8 potatoes, quartered and sliced ¼ inch thick

2 onions, sliced

1 ½ teaspoon salt

1 tsp. pepper

¼ cup butter

Preheat grill; cut 2 or 3 sheets of aluminum foil large enough in which to easily wrap vegetables. Place potatoes and onion in the center, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and add butter. Wrap into a flattened square, and seal the edges. Place over medium heat, and cover. Cook for approximately 30 minutes, turning once.

Strawberry-Poppy Seed Salad

1/3 cup vegetable oil

3 Tbs. cider vinegar

2 Tbs. water

1 ½ Tbs. honey

1 Tbs. poppy seeds

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

Lettuce leaves

1 pint fresh strawberries, stemmed and halved

1 small red onion, sliced and separated into rings

In blender, combine oil, vinegar, water, honey, poppy seeds, salt and pepper. Blend until thoroughly mixed; set aside, To assemble salads, line four individual serving plates with lettuce. Arrange strawberries and onion rings; equally divided, on lettuce. Stir dressing before serving.

(This is even better topped with grilled chicken.)

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cheesecake

1 roll refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sugar

1 egg

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Line a 9-inch square baking dish with waxed paper. Spread about half of the cookie dough into baking dish and press down firmly. With mixer, beat cream cheese until light and fluffy. Add sugar, mixing well; beat in egg and vanilla until smooth.

Pour filling over the cookie dough base. Crumble remaining cookie dough over the top. Bake 30-35 minutes. When cool, cut into bars; store in refrigerator in airtight container.

Seven-Up Cake

1 pkg. lemon cake mix

1 pkg. instant pineapple cream pudding

¾ cup oil

4 whole eggs

1 (10-oz.) bottle 7-Up

Mix all ingredients together and bake at 325 for about 35 minutes.

For icing:

2 eggs

1 ½ cup sugar

1 stick margarine

1 small can crushed pineapple

2 Tbsp. flour

1 can or small pkg. coconut (optional)

Mix together eggs, sugar, margarine, flour and pineapple. Cook until thick. Cool. Add coconut, if desired, and spread over cake.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

