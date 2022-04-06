Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Planning for Easter Brunch and Dinner —It All Starts Here

By Sherrie Norris

Easter is considered by many to be the holiest of all Christian observances and is a time when families and friends come together to keep long-held traditions alive. For many, it is a day to worship together, enjoy fellowship and feasting.

Planning the menu for Easter brunches and lunches is just half the fun, so this week and next, we will share recipes that will, hopefully, help you host an event to remember.

Spring Fluff

1 (4-oz.) pkg. pistachio-flavor instant pudding and pie filling

1 can (20 oz.) crushed pineapple in syrup

1 cup miniature marshmallows

½ cup chopped nuts

1¾ cups thawed whipped topping

Sliced strawberries, optional

Stir pudding mix, pineapple, marshmallows and nuts in large bowl until well blended. Gently stir in whipped topping. Refrigerate one hour or until ready to serve. Garnish with additional whipped topping and sliced strawberries.

Cream Cheese Crescents

2 cans Pillsbury butter crescent rolls

2 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 cup butter (melted)

Cinnamon & sugar

About 1/4 cup sugar

1 Tbs. cinnamon

Unroll one can of the crescent rolls and spread on bottom of lightly greased pan or baking dish. In a bowl, combine softened cream cheese, sugar and vanilla. Spread mixture over crescent rolls. Unroll and spread remaining crescent rolls over cream cheese

