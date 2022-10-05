Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Nothing Beats A Good Mountain Apple

By Sherrie Norris

Nothing says autumn like a good, firm mountain apple. The apple harvest has been plentiful, from all accounts, not only locally, but statewide, as well. We’ve all heard the cliché ,but it’s true: An apple a day has been proven to have positive effects on its consumer. It provides an important source of nourishment (potassium and pectin, a fiber that may be helpful in reducing cholesterol levels!) and is one of the most widely cultivated tree fruit, grown on every continent except Antarctica. There are literally thousands of varieties of apples; with colors ranging from various shades of red to green and yellow and their flavor varying from tart to sweet.

China is currently listed as the leading producer of apples with the United States coming in a distant second, followed by Turkey and Poland.

In the United States, apple growing is an important industry, especially in the Pacific Northwest, where Washington produces more apples than any other state, followed by New York, Michigan, Pennsylvania and California.

North Carolina has always been a top producer of apples, with High Country growers making a good showing every year. We can attest to that fact as we pass the “Coffey Grounds” on Ridge Road just outside of Boone above our house each day. They’ve hauled them into the apple house by the hundreds of bushels and are hauling them out just as fast. So, make sure you get yours before it’s too late.

While more than half of the apples grown each year are eaten fresh, there are many ways to use this versatile fruit in the kitchen, where apple pie has become an American tradition; apples are used in making jelly, juice, applesauce, cider and vinegar, not to mention countless ways for baking and cooking. However you choose to eat your apple, you know it’s going to be good!!

High Country Apple Cake

1 ¾ cups sugar

3 eggs

1 cup oil

2 cups flour

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. vanilla

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tbsp. cinnamon

2 cups unpeeled, cubed apples

½ cup pecans, chopped

Measure all ingredients, except apples and pecans, into large bowl. Beat together thoroughly with spoon. Fold in apples and pecans. Bake in greased and floured 9” x 13” pan at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes. Cool and remove from pan. Serves 12.

Easy Apple Dumplings

2 flat piecrusts

7 apples, peeled and cored

1½ cups water

1 stick butter

1 cup sugar

¼ cup red-hot cinnamon candies

Roll pastry into 7 squares. Fold up around apples and place in baking dish. Boil remaining ingredients for about 2 minutes and pour over apples. Bake at 425 for 45 minutes.

Chocolate Dipped Apples

2 cups milk-chocolate morsels

1/3 cup vegetable shortening

8-10 medium sized apples

Coconut (optional)

Chopped nuts (optional)

Wooden sticks

Melt morsels and shortening over hot (not boiling) water. Remove from heat. Insert wooded sticks in apples. Dip apples, one at a time into chocolate mixture, using stick, a large spoon or rubber spatula. Apple should be completely coated with chocolate. Garnish with coconuts or nuts if desired. Place on a waxed paper- lined cookie sheet. Chill until chocolate coating sets. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.

Caramel Apple Cookies

1 ½ sticks butter

½ cup dark brown sugar

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 tsp. vanilla

2 cups all-purpose flour

¼ tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. salt

1 tsp. apple pie spice

½ cup chopped apple chips

¾ cup rolled oats

1 Granny Smith apple, grated (about ½ cup)

Glaze:

1½ cups powdered sugar

2 Tbsp. apple juice or cider

3 Tbsp. prepared caramel ice cream topping

½ cup apple chips, chopped

Preheat the oven to 350˚. Melt butter over medium heat in a medium saucepan, then let it cook and bubble for an additional 3 to 5 minutes or until foam and butter underneath is golden brown. Transfer to a large, heatproof mixing bowl and swirl a few times to help stop the browning. Let it cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, whisk together the flour, baking soda, salt, and apple pie spice in a medium bowl; set aside.

Add the sugars to bowl with the browned butter and beat with an electric mixer on medium speed for about 1 minute until creamy. Add egg and vanilla; mix on low just until combined.

Add dry ingredients to butter mixture until combined. Mix in grated apple. Fold in the apple chips with a rubber spatula.

Scoop cookie dough into balls, (about 1½ Tbs.) onto two parchment lined baking sheets and and press gently with the bottom of a glass. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until edges are golden brown. Cool 5 minutes before transferring to a wire cooling rack to cool completely.

For caramel icing: Whisk together powdered sugar, apple juice and caramel topping. Using a spoon, drizzle cookies with icing and top with chopped apple chips. Allow glaze to set before serving, about 1 hour (at room temperature).

Store in airtight container at room temperature.

