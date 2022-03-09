Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: National Peanut Lover’s Day Coming March 15

By Sherrie Norris

I stay amazed at the “national” days of food celebrations that show up on my calendar every year. I’m pretty sure there is a day or a month to honor nearly every food item that comes to mind. Needless to say, it does make life easier for a food columnist searching for ideas! March is certainly no exception, as every day and week is filled with another reason to honor food.

Coming up next week, March 15, is National Peanut Lover’s Day.

While still one of the most popular snacks consumed in the United States, the peanut, while healthiest for some in its raw form, has become a serious concern for allergies in people of all ages, especially the young.

School snacks, parties and lunches have required careful consideration and preparation in recent years as the number of children allergic to peanuts continues to rise. We won’t go into the scientific explanations about all that, but we do advise caution when taking in treats (for any public gathering) that contain any form of nut product.

A bit of research reveals that indeed, nut allergy is among the most common food allergies, and that even half of the world’s nuts are inedible or poisonous to humans. But for those who can safely tolerate them, there are plenty of ways to prepare and consume.

Fun Facts:

Roasted nutshells were used as a coffee substitute during the civil war.

Peanuts account for two-thirds of all snack nuts consumed in the USA.

There are over 500 peanuts in every 12 oz. jar of peanut butter.

It’s illegal in the US to label a product “peanut butter” if it’s less than 90% peanuts.

Two US presidents were peanut farmers (Thomas Jefferson and Jimmy Carter)

There are six cities named “Peanut” in the US, and they’re located in California, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

“Goober” is a nickname for peanuts and comes from “nguba” the word for peanut in the Congo.

George Washington Carver didn’t actually invent peanut butter. But because he discovered many ways to use peanuts, he was known as the “plant doctor” and the “grandfather of peanuts.”

March is national peanut month.

Peanuts aren’t technically nuts; they’re actually legumes; unlike nuts that grow on trees, peanuts grow underground.

Peanuts are a great source of protein (25g per 100g serving) and contain tons of healthy nutrients, dietary minerals (magnesium, manganese, phosphorus), antioxidants, dietary fiber, and vitamins (B and E).

Peanuts are the 18th most valuable crop. The US has a yearly export of over 200,000 tons!

Homemade Peanut Butter

3 cups dry roasted & salted or unsalted peanuts

Sea salt, to taste, (if using unsalted peanuts)

Place peanuts in a medium-size food processor. Process until very smooth, stopping every 30 seconds to 1 minute to scrape down the sides of the bowl, as necessary, and to give the food processor’s motor a rest. (This is a real workout for the machine!)

The mixture will be chunky at first. Then, it thickens into a ball, and finally, it will become creamy and smooth. The whole process should take about 8 to 10 minutes.

Makes about 1 cup.

Peanut-Cashew Marshmallow Pie

4 cups miniature marshmallows

1 cup 2% milk

1 Tbsp. butter

2 tsps. vanilla extract

1 cup cold heavy whipping cream

½ cup lightly salted dry-roasted peanuts, coarsely chopped

½ cup salted cashews, coarsely chopped

1 chocolate crumb crust (9 inches)

¼ cup hot caramel ice cream topping

2 Tbsp. chocolate syrup, optional

In a large saucepan, combine marshmallows and milk over medium heat, stirring often, until marshmallows are melted and mixture is smooth. Remove from heat. Transfer mixture to a bowl; stir in butter and vanilla. Place bowl in a pan of ice water. Gently stir until mixture is cool and begins to thicken, about 5 minutes.

In a large bowl, whip heavy cream at high speed until soft peaks form. Gently fold whipped cream into marshmallow mixture. In a small bowl, mix together peanuts and cashews; reserve 1/4 cup for topping. Fold remaining nut mixture into marshmallow mixture. Spoon marshmallow mixture into prepared crumb crust. Sprinkle reserved ¼ cup nuts over top. Refrigerate, covered, at least 6 hours or overnight. Drizzle with caramel topping and, if desired, chocolate syrup before serving.

Peanut Butter Protein Bars

¾ cup creamy peanut butter

1/3 cup honey

2 Tbs. coconut oil

2 cups Bob’s Red Mill Gluten Free Rolled Oats

½ cup vanilla protein powder

3 Tbsp. flaxseed meal

¼ tsp. ground cinnamon

¼ tsp. kosher salt

1/3 cup mini chocolate chips

Line an 8×8- or 9×9-inch baking pan with parchment paper, leaving overhang on two sides. Place peanut butter, honey, and coconut oil in a medium heatproof bowl. Set the bowl over a saucepan of water and bring the water to a simmer over medium to medium-high heat. (Do not let the water boil.) Stir and heat until mixture is smooth. Remove bowl from pan.

To the peanut butter mixture, add oats, protein powder, flaxseed, cinnamon and salt. Stir to combine. The mixture will seem very dry at first, but will come together as you stir. It won’t be sticky but should hold together when pressed .

If the mixture is still warm, put bowl into the refrigerator for a few minutes to let it cool, then stir in the chocolate chips. Press evenly into prepared pan and refrigerate for 1 hour or until firm.

Lift bars from the pan with parchment and transfer to a cutting board. Slice into bars of desired size. Store at room temperature for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 3 months.

Note: If mixture seems too loose, add a tablespoon or two of extra oats. If they seem too dry, add additional peanut butter, honey, or even water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until it holds together easily when pressed into the pan.

Simpler-Times Peanut Butter Cake

1/3 cup shortening

1/3 cup peanut butter

¾ cup sugar

¾ cup brown sugar

1 cup milk

2 eggs,

1 tsp. vanilla

2 or 2¼ cup flour

½ tsp. salt

2 tsp. baking powder

Cream shortening and peanut butter with the sugars until smooth. Add the milk gradually and then the eggs and vanilla. Mix flour with salt and baking powder; slowing add to the creamed mixture, mixing well. Pour into a lightly greased and floured 9 x 13-inch pan. Bake at 350 for 25-30 minutes.

Peanut Butter Frosting:

1/3 cup peanut butter

2 Tbsp. butter

2 cups powdered sugar

2 Tbsp. cream

½ cup chopped peanuts.

Cream peanut butter and butter until smooth. Mix in sugar and cream until everything combined.

Cover cool cake with the frosting and sprinkle peanuts over the top.

Note: This should bring back memories of lunches in the school cafeteria.

