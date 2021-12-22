Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Merry Christmas!

By Sherrie Norris

With the real reason for the season tucked quietly in our hearts, we can also enjoy a little fun with the kids as we tempt them with Santa’s pending arrival in just a few days. We’re counting down the hours, now, for Christmas, and I do hope that it’s a merry time for you and your family.

I know it’s hard for many families to face the holidays without the loved ones we’ve lost, especially in recent days, weeks and months. Those “firsts” are difficult, if not almost impossible to bear. It does get a little easier with time.

For those of you who have one less person at the table this year, know that we care and we feel your pain. Let’s focus on the true meaning of Christmas, the day we celebrate Christ’s birth, and try to think about all that we have left to enjoy. Hug those family members a little tighter. Push the conflicts out the door. Remember the good times and vow to make the coming year as pleasant as you can for yourself and those around you.

Merry Christmas, my friends. We’re all in this together.

Holiday Quiche

½ cup bulk sausage

½ cup chopped onion

¼ tsp. thyme

2 Red Delicious apples, pared and cut into ½ inch cubes

1 Tbs. lemon juice

1 Tbs. sugar

½ cup shredded cheese

4 eggs, beaten

2 cups light cream or milk

1 single, deep dish piecrust

In large skillet, cook sausage, onion and thyme until sausage is brown and onions tender, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat. Drain off excess fat. In a bowl, toss apples with lemon juice and sugar. Add prepared sausage mixture, cheese, eggs and cream or milk. Mix well. Pour into pie shell. Bake at 350 for 40-45 minutes, or until set. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting. May be prepared and frozen before cooking.

French Toast Sandwiches

4 thin slices ham

4 thin slices cheese

8 slices buttered bread

2 eggs, slightly beaten

½ cup milk or cream

Pinch of cinnamon

Butter

Place slice of ham and cheese between 2 slices bread, making 4 sandwiches. Combine milk, eggs and cinnamon. Dip sandwiches in egg mixture. Brown on both sides in heavy skillet or on grill, using butter as needed.

Pineapple Brunch Muffins

2 cups Bisquick

1 (8 oz.) can crushed pineapple

2 Tbs. melted butter or margarine

1 egg, beaten

½ cup sugar

Mix together ingredients just until moistened. Bake in greased muffin tins or cups at 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes.

Holiday Fruit Bowl

1 can peach pie filling

3 firm bananas, sliced

2 cups strawberries, halved

1 cup seedless grapes

Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Refrigerate overnight.

Hash Brown Breakfast Pie

1 (16 oz.) package frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed

1/4 cup butter, melted

5 eggs, lightly beaten

1½ cups shredded Swiss cheese

1 cup cooked ham

¼ cup milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 375. Press potatoes into greased pie plate. Brush with melted butter. Bake in preheated oven until lightly browned, about 10-15 minutes. In a large bowl, stir together beaten eggs, milk, cheese, ham, salt and pepper. Pour mixture over potato crust. Bake until center is set, about 20 minutes until browned on top.

Holiday Bruch Punch

1 (6 oz.) can orange juice concentrate, thawed

1 ( 6 oz.) can lemonade concentrate, thawed

1 qt. cranberry juice, chilled

1 qt. ginger ale, chilled

1 orange, thinly sliced

Mix juices together; add ginger ale just before serving. Double recipe to serve about 20 people.

