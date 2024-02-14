Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Matters of the Heart The Whole Month Through

By Sherrie Norris

I apparently didn’t look ahead very far in planning out my monthly columns, as I usually do, and completely missed the Valentine’s Day focus. While it’s likely too late for you to squeeze in something you read here for your celebration of love, according to the calendar, here’s a great reminder: Our love and affection for others can easily be celebrated beyond the 14th.

February has long been considered “heart month,” and with a wider perspective beyond the romantic side of things. One way to acknowledge love beyond the cards, candy and flowers that will likely have a more far-reaching effect, is by preparing foods that are actually heart-healthy. That’ s what we are doing at our house these days. My accident has helped me get a first-hand glance into to the vital correlation between brain and heart health and the reality that it all goes hand-in-hand.

February 14 this year carries with it yet another significance that some may or may not realize in that it is the beginning of Lent. I see this as a wonderful opportunity to be sincere in not only showing love in tangible ways, but also in preparing our hearts and minds for a time of reflection and renewal during the 40-day season leading up to Easter. A long-held custom is to make personal sacrifices during this time, whether it be materialistic, or something more personal and private. We don’t have to announce it to the world, but in the end, we’ll be better people for it and eventually those around us will likely detect the change coming from within us.

So, as we move through this shorter month than all the others, let’s make every day count.

Veggie Frittata

1 tsp. olive oil

Cooking spray

¾ cup broccoli florets, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 red bell pepper cut into ½ inch pieces

¼ cup chopped red onion

4 eggs

4 egg whites

1/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese or cheese of choice

Fresh herbs for garnish, such as chopped cilantro parsley or green onion

Salt/substitute and pepper to taste

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Heat oil in an 8-inch pan over medium-high heat.

Add red onion to pan and cook, stirring occasionally, for 3-4 minutes or until softened. Add red pepper and cook for another 3 minutes or until softened. Add broccoli to the pan, along with 1 Tbsp. of water; cook, stirring occasionally, until broccoli is tender.

Season vegetables to taste with salt and pepper.

Remove vegetables from pan and wipe pan clean with a paper towel.

Coat pan with cooking spray.

In a bowl, whisk together eggs and egg whites, season to taste with salt and pepper.

Add vegetables and cheese to egg mixture and stir until combined.

Pour egg mixture into pan and place in oven.

Bake for 15 minutes or until center is set. Garnish with fresh herbs, cut into wedges and serve.

Mediterranean-Style Beef Dish

1 lb. lean steak(s)

2 tsp. Mediterranean spice mix

2 zucchini, cut lengthwise

8 baby sweet bell peppers

For marinade:

1 tsp. olive oil

2/3 cup balsamic vinegar

2/3 cup olive oil

1 Tbsp. Mediterranean spice mix

Combine marinade ingredients in a small bowl. Place steak(s) and marinade in gallon-size Ziplock bag; turn steaks to coat. Seal bag securely and marinate in refrigerator at least 6 hours or overnight, turning occasionally.

When ready to prepare, heat grill. In a medium bowl, toss zucchini and mini bell peppers with 1 tsp. olive. Place vegetables in grill-safe basket over medium heat. Grill 3 to 5 minutes on each side. Remove from grill and set aside. Once slightly cooled slice zucchini into ¼-inch slices and set aside.

Remove steaks from marinade; discard marinade. Season each side of the steak with ½ Tbsp. of spice mix. Place steaks on grid over medium heat grill. Cook covered, 3 to 4 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove from the grill and season with salt, as desired. Serve alongside grilled vegetables.

Oven Baked Salmon

1 (2-pound) whole salmon, skin-on preferred

3 tablespoons butter, melted or olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

1 tsp. ground paprika

1 tsp. garlic powder

¾ tsp. salt

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.

Place salmon, skin side down, pink side up, on prepared baking sheet. Crimp foil around salmon to catch the juices when baking.

In a small bowl, combine melted butter and minced garlic.

Brush ½ of the garlic butter over salmon.

In another small bowl, combine brown sugar, Italian seasoning, paprika, garlic powder and salt.

Evenly sprinkle spice mixture over salmon, drizzle top with remaining garlic butter. Carefully baste salmon with the juices halfway through baking.

Bake coated salmon for about 15-20 minutes. Allow salmon to rest for 5 minutes before serving.

s colorful, flavor-forward salad is reminiscent of something you’d find on a trendy café menu. Thanks to this easy, 20-minute recipe, you can recreate that café experience at home with budget-friendly Food Lion ingredients. Enjoy a unique combination of leafy greens, sweet strawberries and salty feta with a bright lemon-poppy dressing that you’ll want to serve with all your salads!

Strawberry-Spinach Salad

¼ cup lemon juice

¼ cup olive oil

1½ Tbsp. poppy seeds

1½ Tbsp. honey

½ tsp. Dijon mustard

½ tsp. salt or salt substitute

1/8 tsp. black pepper

10 oz. fresh baby spinach

2 cups fresh strawberries (hulled and quartered)

¾ cup of feta cheese crumbles

¾ cup of candied pecans, chopped

½ red onion, thinly sliced

Whisk together the lemon juice, oil, poppy seeds, honey, mustard, salt and pepper until well-combined.

Place spinach, strawberries, feta, pecans and red onion in a large serving bowl. Drizzle with the lemon juice mixture and toss to coat.

Healthy Lemon Bars

½ cup gluten-free baking flour

½ cup unsweetened coconut flakes

1 Tbsp. coconut Flour

¼ cup granulated sweetener (Truvia or Coconut Sugar)

2 Tbsp. coconut oil melted

1 Tbsp. honey or maple syrup

1 Tbsp. warm water

Filling

3 large eggs

¼ cup honey or maple syrup

Juice and zest from 2 lemons

1 Tbsp. gluten-free flour

Preheat oven to 350 F; prepare a 9×13-inch loaf pan with parchment paper and non-stick spray.

Place all crust ingredients into a food processor and pulse until combined. Press crust evenly into bottom of prepared pan. Bake for 12-15 minutes.

In the meantime, whisk filling ingredients together until smooth. Remove crust from oven and pour filling over crust while it’s still hot.

Reduce heat to 325F and continue baking for another 15-20 minutes. The filling should still be giggly but solid to the touch.

Let cool completely before cutting into squares and serving. Best if chilled before serving.

