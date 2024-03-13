Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Marching on Through A Busy Month

By Sherrie Norris

Signs of spring are all around us and I believe that most of us are ready for its official arrival. I think the March winds actually did blow it in recently, right?

As many of you know, I’ve spent most of the last week in Chapel Hill where my brother continues on life support from a rare illness brought on by a severe reaction to medication. All the while, with a heavy heart, and usually with tears running down my face, I’ve still been able to enjoy the beauty of nature as it literally springs forth through flowers, budding trees, and the ability to walk outside without a jacket. Seeing the newness of life has given me peace, comfort — and hope.

March serves as a time of seasonal transition for us as we anticipate brighter days ahead. In addition to St. Patrick’s Day when we all go green, there are other “green” days that are celebrated as well: National Agriculture Day, Plant a Flower Day and others. It’s one of the busiest birthday months, for some reason, and is especially true in my circle of family and friends. It’s also Women’s History Month, Disability Awareness Month, Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month, and more.

And for which this column exists primarily — despite my frequent off-track ramblings — is food. So, in doing a little “research” as it is so easy to do these days, I have been reminded, or perhaps learning for the first time, that foods “observed” during the month of March include noodles, peanuts, celery, flour and frozen foods. It’s also National Nutrition Month and Caffeine Awareness Month. And, there are foods that have their own special day of recognition — lemons, limes, popcorn, ham, and the list goes on. So with that said, I’m just going to throw out a hodge-podge of recipes today that will surely fit into one or more of these aforementioned categories. Happy March!

Irish Potato and Corned Beef Cakes

2 lbs. potatoes

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup whole milk

1 large egg

1 cup shredded, cooked corned beef

3 Tbsp. unsalted butter

Peel half the potatoes; cut into 1-inch pieces. In a medium saucepan, cover potatoes with salted water and bring to a simmer. Cook until the potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes. Drain the cooked potatoes and force through a ricer into a bowl.

Peel remaining potatoes and grate with a box grater. Wrap grated potatoes in a kitchen towel and squeeze as much liquid from them as you can. Transfer grated potatoes to the bowl. Stir in flour, milk, egg, ¾ tsp salt, ½ tsp. pepper and corned beef.

Form batter into 1/3-cup-sized patties.

In a large heavy skillet, heat half the butter over medium heat until hot; cook the patties in batches, turning occasionally, until golden, about 8 minutes per batch. Cook remaining patties in remaining butter. Serve warm.

Classic Cream Of Celery Soup

1 onion, minced

½ cup celery leaves and stalks, diced

1 bay leaf

4 sprigs parsley

1 sprig thyme

1 whole clove

1 cup cold water

1 tsp. salt

1 Tbsp. flour

1 Tbsp. butter (softened)

2 cups milk, scalded

Salt, pepper, nutmeg, to taste

1 egg yolk, well beaten

2 cups light cream or undiluted evaporated milk

Fresh parsley and paprika ( garnishing)

In a medium saucepan, combine onion and finely diced celery with 1 cup cold water and ½ tsp. salt. Add bay leaf, parsley, thyme and clove; Simmer over medium-low heat for about 30 minutes.

Cream together butter and flour until blended. In a small saucepan or microwavable bowl, scald the milk. Stir butter and flour mixture into the hot milk; add to the soup mixture.

Simmer over very low heat for 10-15 minutes. Remove bay leaf and clove; discard. Strip stems from parsley and thyme; discard stems and return parsley and thyme leaves to soup.

Process soup in a food processor or blender until smooth. Return to saucepan, add 2 cups light cream, heat through; beat an egg yolk well and add a little of the hot cream until mixed. Add to soup. Season to taste with salt, pepper and a little nutmeg. Garnish with chopped fresh parsley and paprika.

Note: For a thicker, richer soup, use 2 Tbsp. butter and 2 Tbsp. flour; a few tablespoons heavy cream may be added, as well.

For Cream of Mushroom Soup – substitute (or add) ½ lb. mushrooms for the celery. A few cloves of minced garlic may be added.

Simple Lo-Mein Noodle Dish

1 (8 oz.) pkg. spaghetti

¼ cup salad oil

½ b. sliced mushrooms

1 med. carrot, thinly sliced or shredded

¼ cup soy sauce

1 Tbsp. sugar

¼ tsp. crushed red pepper

Prepare spaghetti, drain. Keep warm. Meanwhile, in 12-inch skillet over medium heat in hot salad oil, cook sliced mushrooms, green onion and carrots until vegetables are tender and crisp, stirring quickly.

Spoon into saucepan with spaghetti. Add soy sauce, sugar and red pepper flakes with spatula, toss gently to mix all ingredients well. Serve warm with your choice of chicken, fish, egg roll etc.

Easy Peanut Clusters

If you don’t want peanuts, use any nut(s) you like. You can also add dried fruits: cranberries, raisins, etc.

1½ lbs. chocolate, coarsely chopped

1 jar (16 oz.) dry roasted peanuts

8 oz. toffee bits or chopped caramels

Optional garnish: coarse sea salt

Melt chocolate in a double boiler or in a microwave-safe dish. Stir until smooth. Stir in peanuts and toffee bits. Drop by rounded tablespoonful onto waxed paper-lined baking sheets. If desired, garnish with sea salt. Let stand until set. Store in an airtight container.

Mocha Latte Cake

1 box chocolate cake mix

Egg and oil as directed on the box

1 cup strong coffee

1 Tbsp. coffee liqueur, optional

1 tsp. instant coffee

2 small containers whipped topping

1 cup cocoa powder, sifted

Preheat oven to 350°F and grease 2 round cake pans. Prepare and bake cake according to package directions; cool. When cool, carefully slice each layer in half lengthwise to create 4 layers.

Spread half of the container of whipped cream on one layer, then top with another layer of cake. Continue until all layers are on top of each other and lightly frosted with whipped cream. Sprinkle cocoa powder on top of cake for garnish. Keep refrigerated.

