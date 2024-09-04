Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: National Chicken Month Happening Now

By Sherrie Norris

It’s interesting what a food columnist can learn with just a little “Googling” — It’s National Chicken Month!

September gives us an official reason to celebrate something most of us already love in one way or another and unknowingly honor nearly every day.

What would we do without chicken in our freezers, in the fridge and/or on our favorite drive-through menu? Let’s just say that I can’t imagine life without chicken.

“Americans can benefit from National Chicken Month when eating chicken both at home and in restaurants,” said Sue Quillin, chairman of the National Chicken Council Promotions Subcommittee. “The poultry industry works together to create a promotion that provides real cost savings and top value for the dollar.”

And, it’s no coincidence that National Chicken Month is sponsored every September by a joint collaboration of the National Chicken Council and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association to help extend the summer selling season.

And the question remains . . . Which came first? I love them both, and I would say they go hand and hand, but, well, I guess we all can figure out why that’s not exactly how it goes.

The NCC does tell us that Americans consume more chicken (young meat chicken and fowl) than anyone else in the world – 101.1 pounds per capita in 2023 – and It’s the number one protein consumed in the United States.

There are so many more stats related to our feathered friends, but we’re here for cookin’ and eatin’, so let’s move on!

Savory Chicken, Fried or Broiled

2 tsp. garlic powder

1 ½ tsp. onion powder

2 tsp. paprika

2 tsp. dried oregano

1 ½ tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. salt

3 lbs. boneless skinless chicken thighs or breasts

1 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. fresh cilantro, chopped (optional)

Combine garlic, onion, paprika, oregano, pepper and salt in a small bowl. Sprinkle half the spice mixture over one side of the chicken; turn and sprinkle remaining spices on other side. Rub spices into the chicken, if needed, to coat well.

Frying: Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat. Drizzle with olive oil. Place half the chicken in pan, leaving a little space between pieces. Cook for 5 minutes. Flip pieces over and cook for 3 to 5 minutes until they’re cooked through. Repeat with remaining chicken.

Broiling:

Preheat oven to broil. Place oven rack 6 inches from broiler. Place a wire rack over a large baking tray and arrange the chicken on the rack. Place chicken in the oven and broil for 6 minutes. Remove chicken from the oven, turn each piece over; broil 5 to 6 minutes longer.

Let cooked chicken rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Sprinkle pieces with cilantro, if desired.

Note: If using breasts, adjust cooking time as needed. Breasts will usually cook faster than thighs.

Stir-Fried Chicken With Broccoli

And Cashews

2 skinless, boneless chicken breasts

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 tsp. granulated sugar

3 cloves garlic, minced

¾ cup low-sodium chicken broth

4 tsp. cornstarch

3 Tbsp. peanut oil or oil of choice

4 cups broccoli flowerets and pieces

1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut into strips

1 medium onion, cut into chunks

1/3 cup cashew halves

Cut chicken into 1-inch strips. In medium bowl, combine soy sauce, sugar and garlic. Add chicken pieces and stir to coat.

In a separate bowl, whisk chicken broth into cornstarch and set aside.

In a wok or sauté pan, heat 2 Tbsp. of peanut oil in a wok until almost to point of smoking.

Add broccoli and red pepper strips, tossing and stirring constantly for 3 minutes. Add onion and stir-fry 3 minutes. Add remaining 1 Tbsp. oil, chicken and soy sauce mixture; stir-fry for another 7 or so minutes, or until chicken is tender and fully cooked.

Stir broth and cornstarch mixture until cornstarch dissolves; add to skillet. Cook, stirring 1 to 2 minutes, or until thickened. Stir in cashew halves and serve.

Homemade Chicken Nuggets

8 oz. chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

1 egg mixed

½ tsp. chicken bouillon

¾ cup bread crumbs, finely ground

¼ tsp. each garlic and onion powder

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper

1/8 tsp. ground pepper

Preheat oven to 475°F.

In large baking dish or re-sealable plastic bag, combine chicken pieces, olive oil and garlic. Marinate at least 30 minutes.

Combine bread crumbs and remaining seasonings in shallow dish. Beat egg and mix with chicken bouillon.

Dip chicken in egg mixture and roll in breadcrumbs; place on large cookie sheet sprayed with olive oil.

Bake 15 minutes or until done.

Sauce:

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 ½ tsp. honey

Meanwhile, combine honey with mustard

To serve, dip nuggets into sauce

Chicken Pot Pie

2 ½ cups cooked, shredded chicken

2 cups frozen mixed veggies thawed

2 (rolled) pie crusts at room temp

⅓ cup butter

⅓ cup chopped onion

⅓ cup flour

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

1 tsp. poultry seasoning

½ cup milk

1 ¾ cup chicken broth/stock

Preheat oven to 425° F. Press one of the pie crusts into a 9-inch pie plate and set aside.

In medium saucepan, over medium heat, melt butter; add chopped onion and cook for about 2 minutes, stirring often, until tender.

Whisk in flour and salt, pepper and poultry seasoning. It will get thick.

Gradually add in milk and broth, while stirring, and continue to cook until it becomes thick and bubbly.

Stir in shredded chicken and mixed veggies; remove from heat.

Pour mixture into your prepared crust and top with second crust. Seal edges and cut several slits into the top.

Bake for 30-40 minutes, or until crust is golden brown. During last 15-20 minutes of baking, cover crust edges with strips of foil to prevent burning.

Let pie stand for about 5 minutes before serving.

Chicken Apple Sandwiches

2 cups shredded or chopped chicken

½ cup chopped apple

½ cup chopped cucumber

½ cup chopped cashews

¼ cup mayonnaise or salad dressing

½ tsp. sugar

¼ tsp. onion powder

¼ tsp. salt

Dash pepper

10 slices whole wheat bread

15 spinach leaves

3 additional Tbsp. mayonnaise or salad dressing

In medium bowl, combine chicken, apple, cucumber and cashews. Add ¼ cup mayonnaise, sugar, onion powder, salt and pepper; mix well. Spread ½ cup chicken mixture on each of 5 bread slices; place spinach leaves over chicken mixture. Spread remaining bread slices evenly with 3 Tbsp. mayonnaise, place mayonnaise side-down over spinach leaves. Serves 5.

Claty’s Chicken Pie

(In memory of the late “Miss Claty” Hartley, who was a wonderful woman and cook)

1 chicken, cooked and removed from bone

Bring to boil and spoon over chicken:

2 cups broth

1 can cream of chicken soup

Mix together the following and spoon over the chicken/soup:

1 cup self -rising flour

1 stick margarine, melted

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

1 cup buttermilk

Bake for 30-40 minutes at 375-degrees.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

