Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: It’s Never Too Late for Healthier Choices

By Sherrie Norris

We usually start out the new year with healthy food choice columns, but the cold weather dishes prevailed this time around. After all, January is National Soup Month, and the first couple of weeks of the month have been reminiscent of “old-timey” winters which reminds us of comfort foods. But, the treadmills and stationary bikes are still running for those who are making the effort to focus on fitness and improved eating habits.

Even if we’ve found ourselves pedaling backward instead of forward, it’s never too late to start over. I write these words with Greek yogurt sprinkled with walnuts in front of me, alongside a cup of hot ginger tea sweetened with stevia.

I ran across a recent article indicating that 90 percent of Americans are aware that heart disease is linked to high blood cholesterol levels and eating high-fat diets. However, what we do with that knowledge is another thing, to which most of us can attest.

Let’s take time to review a few tips that could help us make healthier choices in the days ahead and help pave the way to a happier, healthier heart:

• Limit meat, poultry and fish to 6 oz. daily: Saturated fat raises your blood cholesterol level more than anything else you eat. Red meat is a major source of saturated fat, but reducing fat doesn’t mean bypassing the meat counter. Choose lean cuts with the least marbling.

• Eat five fruits and vegetables daily: When planning meals, take meat off center stage. Think of meat, poultry and seafood as to fruits, vegetables and grains. complements

• De-fat dairy foods: While they provide essential calcium and protein, they can also be high in saturated fat and cholesterol. Instead of regular dairy products, buy Skim or 1- percent fat milk; nonfat or low-fat yogurt; low-fat or fat-free ice cream or frozen yogurt, reduced-fat, fat-free, or part-skim milk cheeses, low-fat or fat-free sour cream and cream cheese.

• Re-stock your pantry: In addition to limiting fat, avoiding excess sodium is a heart-healthy step. Too much sodium may contribute to high blood pressure and increase your risk of heart attack and stroke. Reduce dependence on fat and sodium to enhance flavor. Have a ready supply of onions, fresh garlic, ginger root, Dijon mustard, fresh lemons and limes, flavored vinegars, sherry or other cooking wines, evaporated skimmed milk, cornstarch, vegetable cooking spray and plenty of herbs and spices.

• Snack smart: When you reach for a snack, it’s often a food’s characteristic — crunchy, creamy or cold — that appeals to you, rather than the food itself. Once you’ve identified what you’re looking for, choose a heart-healthy food that can satisfy your craving. Examples are: crunchy: reduced-fat or fat-free crackers, chips, air-popped popcorn, raw vegetables, rice cakes, frozen grapes. Creamy or cold: nonfat frozen yogurt, fat-free ice cream, sorbet, juice bars or fruit spritzers.

And, here are a few suggested recipes to help pull it all together.

Here’s to healthier, happy meals you can prepare at home.

Bran Muffin Breakfast Trifle

3 medium-size low-fat bran muffins, coarsely crumbled

4 cups assorted fresh fruit chunks

2 cups nonfat or low-fat vanilla, or fruit flavored yogurt

Place half the muffin crumbs in a 2 ½ quart glass bowl or airtight container. Arrange all the fruit on top. Cover with remaining muffin crumbs. Spoon yogurt evenly over the top. Cover and refrigerate for at least 6 hours or overnight.

Turkey Sausage Patties



1 lb. lean ground turkey



½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ – ¾ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 Tbsp. Italian herb seasoning

½ tsp. garlic powder



1 ¼ tsp. coriander



¼ tsp. black pepper



1 tsp. paprika



¼ tsp. salt



4 Tbsp. plain, fine bread crumbs



½ cup low-sodium chicken broth

Vegetable oil spray (optional

In medium bowl, combine turkey, herbs and bread crumbs. Stir to mix well. Add chicken broth and stir again. Let stand 15 minutes. Spray skillet with vegetable oil spray, or use a nonstick skillet. Place patties in skillet over medium heat. Cook 7 to 8 minutes on each side, or until done. Serve hot. Form into to 8 patties, about 3/4-inch thick.

Chocolate Nut Balls

2 oz. unsweetened baking chocolate

2 Tsp. coconut oil

½ cup plus 2 Tsp. water

1 cup date sugar

1½ cup chopped almonds or other nuts



In small saucepan, mix chocolate, oil and water over medium heat until chocolate melts. Reduce heat to low, add date sugar. Cook for 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove pan from heat and stir in chopped nuts. Drop by the spoonful into 24 balls on a dish. Let balls cool. Store in refrigerator or freezer. Makes 24 balls

“Miracle Soup”

Popular request and recommended for short-term use only to jump-start your weight-loss.

1 (46 oz.) can V8 juice (regular or low-sodium)

1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes

1 cup chopped celery

6 cups cabbage, chopped

1 cup chopped onions

1½ cups chopped carrots

2 medium red, green and/or yellow peppers, chopped

(approx. 2 cups)

Chop and dice veggies. Add ingredients to a large pot. Add water if necessary to bring liquids to almost twice the depth of the veggies in the pot. Bring to a boil, and stir as needed. Cook on low heat for about 1½ to 2 hours or until veggies are soft.

Optional for enhanced taste:

1 envelope of onion soup mix

1 can lower sodium beef or chicken broth

1 beef bouillon cube or package

1 tsp. garlic powder

Black pepper to taste

Other seasonings, such as curry, parsley, salt, or other spices/herbs to suit your taste.

Note: Before adding salt, be sure to taste soup, since the optional items are already salty enough.

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Bread

¼ cup butter, softened

¼ cup Splenda brown sugar blend, plus

½ cup Splenda granular

1 cup chunky unsweetened applesauce

1 ½ tsp. ground cinnamon

2 (1½ oz.) packets instant apple and cinnamon oatmeal

2 eggs or ½ cup Egg Beaters egg substitute

1 tsp. baking soda

1½ cups all-purpose flour

Preheat oven to 350. Lightly grease and flour a 9×5-inch loaf pan. In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Mix in applesauce, cinnamon and one packet oatmeal. Stir in eggs one at a time, beating well with each addition. Mix in baking soda and flour. Pour batter into prepared pan and sprinkle with remaining packet of oatmeal. Bake in preheated oven for 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into center of the loaf comes out clean.

