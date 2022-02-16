Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: It’s National Hot Breakfast Month!

By Sherrie Norris

February is National Hot Breakfast Month, so let’s talk about it, as I sit here at my desk with my fruit smoothie before the sun comes up.

It might be rare for many people to even think about a hot breakfast on most mornings, unless a biscuit at the drive-through suffices — or if that hot and ready neon sign is glowing at a favorite neighborhood “donut store,” as my grandson calls it.

For my husband, it’s a bowl of Honey Nut Cherrios at least five days a week, but I do try to make sure he has a hot breakfast on the weekends. The country boy deserves his gravy, biscuits, grits, eggs, sausage and/or bacon after working all week, right?

And speaking of my grandson, it thrills me to know, even at the age of 6, he is more than ready to rise and shine, sometimes earlier than necessary, just so he can get to school when the doors open for his hot breakfast. When he spends the night, I tell him he can sleep a little later and Nana will have him pancakes ready, but he skips that every time just so he can get to school for breakfast. I know his other grandmother, great cook that she is, willingly offers the same.

So, that tells us one thing — Green Valley School food service workers are making a difference, as well as all schools that offer kids breakfast each morning in a welcoming atmosphere as they begin their day. You are appreciated!!

Now, back to a little something for the rest of us. Oatmeal? That works. Toast is hot. So, actually, are waffles from the freezer to the toaster. And the list goes on. If you are struggling with ideas to make sure your household is fed a hot breakfast, at least a day or two a week, hopefully we have a few ideas to help make it more exciting. Good morning!!

Ham and Swiss Quiche Muffins

These high-protein breakfast treats may be prepared the day before serving, if desired. Cover and chill. Reheat in microwave, covered, 20 seconds or until hot.

8 large eggs

1⁄3 cup whole milk

1 Tbs. melted butter

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

1⁄2 cup diced ham

1⁄4 cup fresh spinach leaves

2 Tbs. diced pimiento

1 Tbs. minced green onion

1⁄4 tsp. seasoned salt

Preheat oven to 350°. Whisk together the eggs, milk and butter in a large bowl; stir in cheese and remaining ingredients. Portion the mixture between 12 lightly greased, standard-size non-stick muffin cups; place on a baking sheet. Bake 22 to 25 minutes or until puffed and set. Remove from oven; cool 3 minutes. Gently loosen the quiche muffins with a small spatula; remove from the pan and enjoy!

Breakfast Pizza

1 lb. pork sausage

1 (8 oz.) pkg. refrigerated crescent dinner rolls

1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

6 eggs, beaten

½ cup milk

¾ tsp. dried whole oregano

1/8 tsp. pepper

Green and red pepper slices, optional

Cook sausage in a medium skillet until browned; drain. Set aside. Separate crescent dough into 8 triangles with elongated points toward center in a greased 12-inch pizza pan. Press bottom and side to form a crust; seat perforations. Bake at 375 for 5 minutes on lower oven rack. Crust will be puffy when removed from oven. Reduce temperature to 350. Spoon sausage over dough; sprinkle with cheeses. Combine eggs and next three ingredients; pour over sausage mixture. Bake at 350 on lower oven rack 30-35 minutes. Garnish with pepper slices, if desired. Makes 6-8 servings.

Breakfast Waffles With A Spin

20 oz. pkg. hash browns or 3 cups shredded potatoes

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack or Pepper Jack cheese

1 cup diced ham

2 egg yolks

½ cup chopped onions

3 Tbs. chopped parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Cooking spray or oil for waffle maker

In a bowl, combine potatoes, cheese, ham, egg yolks, scallion, parsley, salt & pepper.

Mix gently until combined.

Heat waffle maker/iron. Brush lightly with oil or spray with cooking spray.

Once iron is hot, spoon mixture into each section of the waffle iron.

Cook waffles until browned and crisp edges form.

Use a fork and a small spatula to gently lift waffles out of the iron.

Repeat with oil/cooking spray in between each use.

Serve immediately.

Apple Cinnamon Quinoa Pancakes

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp. salt

1 large egg, room temperature

1 large egg white, room temperature

1/3 cup vanilla almond milk

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 Tbsp. canola oil

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 medium Gala apple, shredded

1 cup ready-to-serve quinoa

1 Tbsp. butter or canola oil

In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. In another bowl, whisk together egg, egg white, almond milk, syrup, canola oil and vanilla. Add to flour mixture; stir just until moistened. Stir in apple and quinoa.

In a large nonstick skillet, heat butter over medium heat. Pour batter by 1/4 cup full onto griddle; cook until bubbles on top begin to pop and bottoms are golden brown. Turn; cook until second side is golden brown.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

