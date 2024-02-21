Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: It’s Great American Pie Month 

By Sherrie Norris

I was surprised to learn just this week that February is Great American Pie Month. I guess everything has a purpose and needs to fit in somewhere. And who doesn’t love pie? It may have some historical connection to the infamous tale about George Washington cutting down the cherry tree, and whose birthday has long been celebrated in February. Who knows? I guess the women in his world had to find something to do with all that fruit on the ground. Regardless of these seemingly trivial months of celebration, it does make life easier for a food columnist, and I’ve run across plenty of pie recipes through the years. So, let’s dig in and see what we can come up with. Right after our focus on healthy hearts last week. It’s all about balance, I suppose.

Easy and Delicious Peanut Butter Pie

1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened

½ cup creamy peanut butter

½ cup powdered sugar

1 (16 oz.) container frozen whipped topping, thawed, divided

1 (9- inch) prepared graham cracker crust

15 miniature chocolate-covered peanut butter cups (such as Reese’s), unwrapped

Mix cream cheese, peanut butter, and sugar together until smooth. Fold in ½ of the whipped topping, then spoon the mixture into graham cracker crust.

Spread remaining whipped topping over the peanut butter mixture and garnish with peanut butter cups. Chill for at least 2 hours or overnight before serving.

Amazing Peach Pie

1 prepared 9-inch Graham cracker piecrust

4 cups ripe peaches, peeled, sliced and sprinkled with Fruit Fresh

2 heaping Tbsps. cornstarch

1 cup water

1 pkg. (3-oz.) peach Jell-O

Bring cornstarch, water and Jell-O to a boil, cool and add fruit; set aside.

Topping:

8-oz. cream cheese

¼ cup milk

8-oz. container whipped topping

½ cup sugar (or more if desired)

Mix topping ingredients together and place on fruit mixture. Refrigerate until firm.

Everybody’s Favorite Toll House Pie

2 eggs

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup sugar

½ cup brown sugar

¾ cup (1 ½ sticks) margarine (softened)

1 cup (6 oz.) chocolate chips

1 cup chopped nuts

Beat eggs on high speed until foamy; beat in flour, sugars.

and softened margarine. Stir in chocolate chips and nuts.

Bake in a 9-inch deep-dish pie shell for 55-60 minutes at 325

or until knife stuck in center comes out clean. Serve warm

with whipped cream.

Simple Strawberry Cream Cheese Pie

1 ready-made graham cracker pie crust

1 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese

1 can sweetened condensed milk

¼ cup cold water

1 cup strawberries

1 (3 ½ oz.) package instant strawberry pudding mix

1 (8 oz.) container whipped topping, divided (thawed)

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Gradually beat in milk until smooth on low speed, beat in water and pudding mix until smooth. Fold in half of the whipped topping and strawberries. Pour into crust. Chill 2 hours until set. Garnish with remaining topping.

Luscious Lemon Pie

1 can frozen lemonade or pink lemonade concentrate, partially thawed

1 pint vanilla ice cream, softened

8-oz. whipped topping, thawed

1 prepared graham cracker crumb crust

Lemon/lime slices and fresh mint for garnish

Beat concentrate in large bowl with electric mixer on low speed about 30 seconds. Gradually spoon in ice cream; beat until well blended. Gently stir in whipped topping until smooth. Freeze until mixture will mound, if necessary. Spoon into crust. Freeze 4 hours or overnight until firm. Let stand at room temperature 15 minutes or until pie can be cut easily. Garnish with citrus and mint leaves. Store leftovers in freezer.

Cool and Creamy Lime Pie

1 frozen deep dish pie crust, prepared

1 (3 oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened

1 box (4 oz. size) coconut cream instant pudding and pie filling mix

2/3 cup milk

1 can (6 oz.) frozen limeade concentrate, thawed

Few drops green food color, if desired

1½ cups frozen (thawed) whipped topping

3 Tbs. coconut, toasted

Bake and cool pie crust as directed on package.

In medium bowl, beat cream cheese on medium speed until smooth. Beat in pudding mix until well blended. Gradually beat in milk. Add limeade concentrate and food color, beating until slightly thickened. Gently stir in 1 cup of the whipped topping. Pour into pie shell. Refrigerate at least 5 hours until set.

Just before serving, sprinkle toasted coconut over pie. Garnish with remaining whipped topping. Cover and refrigerate any remaining pie.

