Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: It Special For Mom

As a mother, the most special gift I desire — and cherish — is quality time with my family. I’m sure this same sentiment is shared by most of us moms the whole world over. Sure, we appreciate the tangible presents for Mother’s Day – the hanging baskets, the gift cards for a meal out or a new clothing item from the department store, but nothing takes the place of the physical presence of our children and grandchildren on this special day.

Of course, for those of us whose mothers are no longer with us, for those who are estranged for reasons that can’t be helped, and for those mothers who have lost their children, Mother’s Day is often more than difficult. Please be sensitive to those you know who may be suffering the loss of a mother or child this year, especially. Don’t forget them as you prepare your Sunday dinner or favorite dessert. Plan to make more than enough so you can drop by with a token of remembrance.

For those of you who still have your mother, be grateful — and refuse to take her for granted for one more minute. Show her love like you have never shown it before. Make this the happiest Mother’s Day she has ever celebrated.

And, of course, we all know that a little lovin’ from the oven —or anywhere in the kitchen — goes a long way every day!

Bacon Cheese Pie For Brunch

1 (9-inch) prepared piecrust

Filling:

6 slices bacon

Sliced Swiss cheese or cheese of choice

4 eggs – lightly beaten

1 Tbs. all-purpose flour

¼ tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. pepper

1 dash cayenne pepper

2 cups light cream

Dice bacon, fry crisp; drain, and spread into pie shell. Cover with cheese slices. Combine other ingredients and spoon into pie shell. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes, reduce heat to 325 degrees for 25-30 minutes more, until knife in center comes out clean.

Strawberry Spinach Salad

4 cups spinach/mixed greens

2 or 3 slices cooked bacon, crumbled

1 egg, hard boiled and chopped

1/3 cup sliced strawberries

1 medium red onion, sliced in rings

Layer and cover with the dressing that has been made ahead of time.

Dressing

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

1/3 cup canola oil

1 Tbsp. poppy seeds

1 Tbsp. ground mustard

1-2 Tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

Mix well and refrigerate before using on salad.

Light Chicken Salad

5 cups cooked chicken, diced

2 cups pineapple chunks

¾ cup toasted almonds or cashews

2 cups seedless grapes, halved

2 cups celery, chopped

¾ cup mayonnaise, more or less for desired consistency

1 cup plain yogurt

2 Tbsp. sugar

1/8 cup pineapple juice

Combine chicken, pineapple, nuts, grapes and celery. Mix mayo, yogurt, sugar and juice together and pour over other ingredients. Mix and refrigerate until time to serve.

Quick Fruit Bowl

1 can peach pie filling

3 firm bananas, sliced

2 cups strawberries, halved

1 cup seedless grapes

Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Refrigerate until serving.

Fruity Brownie Pizza

(Easy and Fun For The Kids To Make for Mom)

1 box brownie mix

1 container strawberry cream cheese

1/3 cup powdered sugar

Fresh fruit (kiwi, berries, bananas, etc.)

Chopped nuts (optional)

Chocolate sauce (optional)

Prepare brownie mix according to package directions. Spread on lightly greased pizza pan. Bake at 350° F. for 7-10 minutes until done in center. Let cool. In small bowl, mix strawberry flavored cream cheese with enough powdered sugar to make it creamy. Spread over cooled brownie. Top with sliced fruits. Sprinkle with nuts and drizzle chocolate sauce over, if desired. Cover with plastic wrap and cool in refrigerator for at least 2 hours. Store leftovers in fridge.

Frozen Snickers Pie

1 (8-in.) graham cracker crust

8 full size Snickers candy bars

½ cup creamy peanut butter

¼ cup heavy cream

12 oz. Cool Whip, divided

In a saucepan, melt 6 Snickers bars with peanut butter and heavy cream on low heat. Remove from heat and cool, about 20 minutes. Fold in 1 cup of Cool Whip to cooled mixture.

Pour into a graham cracker crust. Cover and freeze for 3-4 hours. Chop remaining 2 Snickers bars.

When ready to serve, top with remaining Cool Whip and add chopped Snickers.

