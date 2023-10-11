Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: In The Midst of The Great Pumpkin Frenzy

By Sherrie Norris

We’ve come a long way, Charlie Brown.

That’s a sentiment that most of us older folks will understand, as we have observed the evolution of the pumpkin’s popularity in recent years.

By all accounts, the pumpkin patch is plentiful this year as roadside stands, farmer’s markets and grocery store/produce aisles appear full of the seasonal gourd that serves a multitude of purposes.

In my early life, my association with the pumpkin was limited to an occasional Halloween carving experiment that often went sideways (have you ever seen a lefty carve a pumpkin?), but Granny’s pumpkin pies around Thanksgiving were close to perfection.

Today, pumpkins are still used a lot for outdoor decorations, but they have certainly gained popularity as a necessary ingredient in soups, breads, side dishes, lattes and desserts.

Oh, yeah also in candles, bath oils, motor oil (just joking, I think?) and so much more. Social media is having a field day with all things pumpkin these days, but it has become a seasonal topic of interest, even an obsession, according to a recent marketing strategy I saw recently. There is no shortage of ideas for using the pumpkin and its related spice.

But here and now, we’ll keep it in the kitchen and on a simpler level.

While many use the pumpkin in its natural state, there are others of us who find it easier to grab a can off the store shelf and move on.

I’ve been asked several times if canned pumpkin is the same as pumpkin puree. Let me say I learned the answer to that the hard way. The answer is not really, but maybe. Hmm. Let me explain: Canned pumpkin is usually a blend of pumpkin and other winter squashes, while pumpkin puree is simply pumpkin with nothing added. The two can be used in cooking and baking, but with specific recipe instructions. Don’t be afraid to try the puree, but its consistency alone will not result in a successful pie.

Pumpkin Pancakes

1 cup self-rising flour

2 Tbsp. sugar

¼ tsp. pumpkin pie spice

1/8 tsp. ground cinnamon

Dash salt

1 large egg

½ cup milk, regular or fat-free

1/3 cup vanilla yogurt

1/3 cup canned pumpkin

1 Tbsp. canola oil

1/8 tsp. vanilla extract

Butter

Maple syrup

In a bowl, whisk dry ingredients. In another larger bowl, blend the next six ingredients. Add dry ingredients to the other bowl, stir just until moistened.

Lightly coat a pan or griddle with cooking spray; preheat over medium heat. Pour batter by ¼ cupful onto pan/griddle. Cook until bubbles appear. Turn; cook until lightly browned. Serve with butter and syrup.

Note: Overmixing the batter will make the pancakes tough and flat.

Surprise Pumpkin Bundt Cake

½ cup packed brown sugar

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

¼ tsp. ground allspice

2 tsp. butter

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 Tbsp. ground cinnamon

2 tsps. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

2 cups granulated sugar

2 sticks butter, softened

4 large eggs

1 cup 100% pure pumpkin

8 oz. sour cream

2 tsp. vanilla extract

Powdered sugar

Orange juice or milk

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour 12-cup Bundt pan. In a small bowl, mix together brown sugar, cinnamon and allspice. Cut in butter with pastry blender or two knives until mixture is crumbly. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, combine flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt. In a larger bowl, beat granulated sugar and butter until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add pumpkin, sour cream and vanilla extract; mix well. Gradually beat in flour mixture.

Spoon half the batter into prepared Bundt pan. Sprinkle the brown sugar/spice mixture over batter, not allowing it to touch sides of pan. Top with remaining batter. Make sure batter layer covers the sugar mixture well and goes to the edges of pan.

Bake for 55 to 60 minutes or until wooden pick or fork inserted in cake comes out clean. Cool for 30 minutes in pan on wire rack.

Glaze:

Combine 1 ½ cups sifted powdered sugar and 2 to 3 Tbsp. orange juice or milk in small bowl; stir until smooth. Drizzle over the cake.

Fluffy Frozen Pumpkin Pie

1 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs

¼ cup packed brown sugar

6 Tbsp. butter, melted

Filling:

1 can (15 oz.) solid-pack pumpkin

1 jar (7 oz.) marshmallow cream

¼ cup packed brown sugar

2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

1 lg. container whipped topping, thawed, divided

Preheat oven to 350°.

For crust: In a bowl, combine cracker crumbs, brown sugar and butter. Press into bottom and up the sides of a greased 9-inch. deep-dish pie plate. Bake until lightly browned, about 8 minutes. Cool completely.

For filling, in a large bowl, whisk the pumpkin, marshmallow cream, brown sugar and pumpkin pie spice. Fold in 3 ½ cups whipped topping. Spoon into prepared crust. Cover and freeze for at least 4 hours or until firm. Garnish with remaining whipped topping.

Note: Prepared graham-cracker crust can also be used.

Simple Pumpkin Cookies

1 (15 oz.) can pure pumpkin

1 box spice cake mix

Preheat oven to 350. In a large bowl, stir together pumpkin and cake mix until well combined. Drop by tablespoons onto lightly greased cookie sheet and bake at 350°F for about 10 minutes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

