Sherrie Norris Lovin Spoonful Cooking Column:  Holiday Brunch Helps Make the Morning Merrier

The time has come for us to get serious about those last-minute preparations for holiday gatherings. The perfect brunch is next on the list for many, and that is our focus for this week’s countdown to Christmas.

I have friends and relatives of various faiths, and while perhaps not celebrating Christmas as I do, they are planning special gatherings during this holiday season. I hope that we can all agree in love that this is a special time — and that we should strive to make each moment count.

Far too many in my circle are in deep grief right now, having experienced the loss of loved ones in the past year. I can’t emphasize enough how we need to put our differences aside and move forward with compassion for those around us. Let’s leave no room for regret.

And yes, I hope you experience the peace and joy that I have found in Christmas.

Spinach and Cheese Casserole

1½ cup Bisquick

½ cup milk

5 eggs

1 small onion, chopped

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1¼ cup shredded Cheddar cheese

2 cups cottage cheese

2 tsp. minced garlic

1 cup cooked spinach, drained well and patted dry

¼ cup shredded Cheddar cheese for topping

In a large bowl, combine Bisquick, milk and two of the eggs. Add onion; spread mixture in bottom of greased 9 x 13-inch baking dish. In a bowl, mix together Parmesan and Cheddar cheese, cottage cheese, garlic, spinach and remaining three eggs. Carefully spoon over first layer. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Next day, preheat oven to 350; bake for 30 minutes or until set. Remove from oven and let stand for several minutes before cutting. Sprinkle each serving with 1 Tbsp. Cheddar cheese. Makes about 12 servings.

Sausage Tarts

½ lb. pork sausage

1 ½ cup biscuit mix

¼ cup softened butter

3 Tbsp. boiling water

1 egg, slightly beaten

½ cup light cream

3 Tbsp. thinly sliced green onions

1 ½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese

In a skillet, brown sausage; break meat into bits and drain. In large bowl, combine biscuit mix, butter and boiling water. Stir vigorously until soft dough forms. Press about 1 Tbsp. on bottom and sides of each cup of a 12-muffin (greased) pan. Sprinkle sausage into each cup. Beat together egg and cream; add onion. Divide evenly among cups. Sprinkle cheese over each one and bake at 375-degrees for 25 minutes or until golden.

Easy Bread Pudding

6 cups cubed stale bread (French, challah, brioche, regular sliced, etc.)

2 cups milk

3 large eggs

1 cup sugar

2 Tbsp. butter, melted

1 ½ Tbsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

½ tsp. nutmeg

Vanilla Sauce

½ cup butter

1 cup sugar

½ cup heavy whipping cream

1 Tbsp. vanilla extract

Grease an 8×8-inch baking dish. Preheat oven to 350.

Cut bread into 1-inch chunks and spread evenly in the bottom of the casserole dish. In a large bowl, whisk together the milk, eggs, sugar, butter, vanilla extract, cinnamon and nutmeg. Pour mixture evenly over the bread, making sure to cover bread well. Let set for 20-25 minutes to soak up the mixture. Bake for 50-55 minutes. It should be jiggly, but set. The center should rise fully, so if it hasn’t yet, it might need a little more time in the oven.

In the meantime while bread is in the oven, prepare the vanilla sauce. Melt butter in medium saucepan over low heat; add sugar, cream and vanilla extract. Slowly cook while stirring until mixture coats the back of a spoon. Remove sauce from the heat and serve warm over the bread pudding.

Cheesy Mashed Potato Dish

5 lbs. potatoes

½ cup butter

1 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened

1 cup whole milk

1 tsp. onion salt

1 tsp. seasoned salt

1 tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

Peel potatoes; cook until tender and drain. Mash and beat softened cream cheese with hot potatoes; add cream and blend well. Add butter and seasonings. Put in a 2-quart casserole; brush top with butter and sprinkle with paprika. Bake in oven at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Can be made ahead and refrigerated; just bake for 45 minutes.

Holiday Fruit Bowl

1½ cups cold milk

1 pkg. (3.4 oz.) instant vanilla pudding mix

¾ cup sour cream

1/3 cup thawed orange juice concentrate

2 cans (11 oz. each) mandarin oranges, drained

1 can (20 oz.) unsweetened pineapple tidbits, drained

1 can (15 oz.) sliced peaches in extra-light syrup, drained

2 large red apples, chopped

Add other fruit, if desired.

In a large bowl, whisk milk and dry pudding mix for 2 minutes. Stir in sour cream and orange juice concentrate. Gently stir in fruit. Refrigerate in covered container for at least 1 hour before serving.

Bacon Maple Muffins

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp salt

½ cup vegetable oil

½ cup milk

1 egg

⅔ cup maple syrup

½ cup cooked, crumbled bacon

Topping:

⅓ cup brown sugar

2 Tbsp. flour

½ tsp cinnamon

1 Tbsp. butter, cold and cubed

Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine 2 cups flour, baking powder and salt in a small bowl; set aside.

In a larger mixing bowl, combine vegetable oil, milk and egg. Whisk together, then add maple syrup. Add in the flour mixture and combine well. Mix in the bacon; spoon batter into paper- lined muffin pans.

Make topping by combining brown sugar, 2 Tbsp. flour and cinnamon in a small mixing bowl. Fold in the butter, then mix until crumbly.

Sprinkle over top of muffins. Bake for 15- 18 minutes.

Store muffins at room temperature in an airtight container.

