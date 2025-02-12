Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Happy Valentine’s Day!

By Sherrie Norris

February 14 is a day we should all remember without fail. Valentine’s Day has been celebrated for centuries as a time to honor those we love — and not just in a romantic setting.

Named in honor of St. Valentine, a Roman Catholic priest, the legends behind the celebration have varied through the years, but the basic premise of the day is all about the importance of love.

The celebration has held its own through time and is one of America’s most expensive holidays, coming in a close third behind Christmas and Easter. Proving our love in 2024 alone cost us nearly $26 billion; that number is expected to soar to over $27 this year.

Candy, flowers, jewelry and cards are the most popular Valentine’s gifts, along with a special meal out on the town for many couples.

But, don’t think you have to go overboard. There’s something truly heart-warming about those handmade gifts, especially from the kitchen, that probably mean just as much or maybe even more to the recipients — and will cost much less than something from the store.

We’re here to help you with a few ideas to share the love, and with a reminder that chocolate is always a gift that speaks its own language.

Holiday Cracker Candy

Adapted for Valentine’s Day

40 saltine crackers

½ cup butter

1 cup dark brown sugar, firmly packed

½ tsp. vanilla extract

12 oz. mini (dark, milk or white) chocolate chips,

6 oz. pink candy melts

½ cup red/pink/white sprinkles

Preheat oven to 325 and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Heat butter and brown sugar in a sauce pan over medium heat until sugar dissolves; add vanilla and bring to a boil; cook until it thickens.

Spread saltines on prepared baking sheet. Pour boiled/caramel mixture over saltines. Bake in oven for 5 minutes.

Sprinkle chocolate chips over the caramel layer. Return to oven for 1 minute, then spread melted chocolate chips evenly over the top.

Melt candy melts and pipe or drizzle over the chocolate.

Decorate with sprinkles. Cool completely, then refrigerate until very firm. Break into pieces, and share.

Note: Be careful with the hot caramel mixture, it will be very hot.

For other special occasions, use different colored sprinkles and decorations.

Simple Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Fresh strawberries

Semi-sweet or white chocolate chips

Crisco shortening

Ahead of time, rinse (and let air dry) fresh strawberries with stems intact. For each batch, melt 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips with 1Tbsp. Crisco over double boiler, stirring constantly. Dip strawberry halfway in chocolate and place on waxed paper until set. Best if served the same day.

Sweetheart Shakes

3 cups milk, divided

1 cup vanilla ice cream, softened

1 (3 ½ oz.) package vanilla instant pudding mix, divided

1 cup strawberry ice cream, softened

3 drops red food coloring

Add 1½ cups milk to a blender; add in vanilla ice cream and 1/3 of the pudding mix.

Cover and blend on high until smooth. Pour into four 8-oz. freezer-safe glasses; freeze for 30 minutes. Pour remaining ingredients into blender; cover and blend until smooth (about 15 seconds).

Pour into glasses on top of vanilla portion and serve.

Chocolate Chip Pie

2 eggs

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup sugar

½ cup brown sugar

1 ½ sticks butter or margarine (softened)

1 cup chocolate chips

1 cup chopped walnuts

Beat eggs on high speed until foamy; beat in flour, sugars.

and softened margarine. Stir in chocolate chips and nuts.

Bake in a 9-inch deep-dish pie shell for 55-60 minutes at 325,

or until knife stuck in center comes out clean. Serve warm

with ice cream or whipped cream.

Heart-Shaped Pizza

1 pkg. ready-made pizza dough

Pizza sauce, at least ½ cup

Grated cheese of choice

Vegetable toppings of choice: peppers, onions, mushrooms

Meat toppings of choice: cooked ground beef, sausage, pepperoni or ham

Unroll dough onto cookie sheet. With sharp knife, cut dough into a heart shape. With excess dough, create a rim around the edge of the heart.

Spread sauce over pizza base and sprinkle with cheese. Add toppings of choice. Bake pizza according to instructions on the package, about 20-25 minutes.

Heart-Filled Brownies

1 box fudge brownie mix

¼ tsp. mint extract

½ cup butter, softened

1 ½ cups powdered sugar

¼ tsp. vanilla extract

Red paste food coloring

¼ cup baking cocoa

Heart-shaped sprinkles

Prepare brownie mix according to package directions, adding mint extract to batter. Transfer to a greased 13×9-inch baking pan. Bake at 350° for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely on a wire rack.

In a small bowl, cream butter, powdered sugar, vanilla and food coloring until light and fluffy, 3-4 minutes. Transfer to a pastry bag. Set aside.

Line a baking sheet with parchment. Dust with cocoa; set aside. Cut brownies into 15 rectangles. Using a 1 ½-inch heart-shaped cookie cutter, cut out a heart from the center of each brownie. Reserve cutout centers for a quick snack. Place brownies on prepared baking sheet. Pipe frosting into centers of brownies. Top with sprinkles.

