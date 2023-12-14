Sherrie Norris Lovin Spoonful Cooking Column: Happy-tizers For Your Holiday Celebrations

We are in the midst of one of the most festive, glorious times of the year with food as a focus of many of our celebrations and gift-giving opportunities. Hope these appetizer ideas help. Stay tuned for our column next week, filled with ideas for the perfect holiday brunch.

May something about your days be merry and bright, even if your hearts are heavy, as many are at this time of year. Let’s not forget those who are hurting.

Savory Pull-Apart Christmas Tree

6 mozzarella cheese sticks

5 extra-sharp cheddar cheese sticks

5 Colby-Monterey Jack cheese sticks

2 (8 count) cans refrigerated buttermilk biscuits

2 Tbs. butter

½ tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. Italian seasoning

1 Tbsp. chives or parsley

Pizza sauce

Heat oven to 350°F. Line 18×14-inch cookie sheet with parchment paper. Cut each cheese stick into 4 pieces to make 64 pieces. Separate each can of dough into 8 biscuits, and each biscuit into 2 layers for a total of 32 biscuit rounds. Flatten each round into 4-inch circle. Place 2 pieces of the same type of cheese on center of each round. Fold edges up and over cheese; pinch firmly to seal.

Place biscuits randomly by assorted cheeses, seam sides down and next to each other in a tree-shaped pattern on cookie sheet, starting with trunk and working up to the top.

In small microwavable bowl, melt butter; stir in seasonings. Brush mixture over biscuits. Bake about 30 minutes or until lightly brown and no longer doughy in center.

In microwavable bowl, microwave pizza sauce covered for about 1 minute, stirring halfway through, until warm. Serve cheesy biscuits with pizza sauce.

Pecan Cranberry Spread

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

½ cup chopped pecans

½ cup dried cranberries

4 Tbs. frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed

Crackers

In small bowl, stir together cream cheese, pecans, cranberries and orange juice concentrate. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes to blend flavors. Garnish as desired. Serve with crackers.

Mini Cheesecake Balls

Coating:

2 cups chopped pecans

2/3 cup dried cranberries

½ cup crumbled cooked bacon

Filling:

3 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

6 oz. cream cheese, softened

½ cup finely chopped pecans

½ cup crumbled cooked bacon

¼ cup minced fresh basil

In food processor, pulse pecans, cranberries and ½ cup bacon until finely chopped. Move to a shallow bowl. Next, place remaining ingredients in the food processor and pulse until combined.

Shape cheese mixture into 1-in. balls; roll in pecan mixture. Store in refrigerator in an airtight container. Serve with party picks.

Classy Pigs in a Blanket

2 sheets frozen pastry dough, thawed

12 all-beef hot dogs

1 large egg

¼ tsp. salt

Poppy seeds

Preheat oven to 425°F. On a lightly floured surface, roll 1 puff pastry dough sheet into a 12 x14-inch rectangle; cut in half lengthwise, then cut each half into 3 equal pieces for a total of 6 pastry pieces. Repeat with second pastry.

Pat hot dogs dry with paper towels; pierce with a fork. In a small bowl, whisk together egg and salt for egg wash. Roll each hot dog in 1 puff pastry piece, then seal with egg wash. Place pastry-wrapped hot dogs on parchment-lined baking sheets; lightly brush with remaining egg wash; sprinkle with poppy seeds. Bake until puffed and golden, about 20 minutes. Slice each pastry-wrapped hot dog into 5 sections and serve warm with your choice of mustard.

Crockpot Buffalo Chicken Dip

2 (8 oz.) pkgs. cream cheese, softened

2 cups shredded deli rotisserie chicken

1 cup Frank’s Red Hot Original sauce

1 cup blue cheese dressing or ranch dressing

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

½ cup crumbled blue cheese

Spray inside of crockpot/slow cooker with cooking spray. Add cream cheese and 1 cup of the chicken. Top with ½ cup of the hot sauce and ½ cup of the dressing. Top with remaining 1 cup chicken, ½ cup hot sauce and ½ cup dressing.

Sprinkle mozzarella cheese and blue cheese over top. Cover and cook on Low heat setting about 2 hours or until warmed through and cheese is melted.

Serve warm with crackers or celery sticks, etc.

Bacon Wrapped Water Chestnuts

½ lb. bacon, cut in half

1 (8 oz.) can water chestnuts

¾ cup ketchup

½ cup packed brown sugar

Preheat oven to 375. Wrap ½ strip of bacon around each water chestnut. Combine ketchup and sugar in a small bowl and mix together; dip each wrapped water chestnut into this mixture.

Place water chestnuts in a lightly greased 9×13-inch baking dish and bake covered in the preheated oven for 20 minutes, or until bacon is crisp.

Note: Ketchup and brown sugar may be substituted for one cup barbecue sauce.

Easy Potato Skins

Baking potatoes

Cheddar cheese, shredded

Bacon Bits

Sour Cream

Bake several potatoes in oven or microwave. Let cool about 30 minutes. Slice in half lengthwise. Hull out potatoes with a spoon or a scraper, leaving about ½-inch or less of potato skin. Drop skin in deep fryer and fry until crisp. Drain on paper towels. Place on broiler rack in oven, topped with shredded cheese and bacon bits. Broil until cheese melts. Remove and top with more bacon bits and sour cream or topping of choice.

Note: You can try these in an air fryer, which will be much healthier, or skip the deep fryer and go directly to broiler, but skin might not be as crisp.

