Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Finding Our New Normal

I doubt there is anyone who would disagree that these days in which we are living are anything but “normal.” Our world, as we knew it here in these beautiful mountains, has been turned upside down and inside out, as have many of our lives in the process.

At the same time, we’re all searching for that “happy place” again, something that helps us hang on to what we knew and loved, and upon which we could depend. The options are limited, for many.

But, hopefully those of us who didn’t suffer great loss through the storm — of loved ones, homes, vehicles and jobs — have gained a new appreciation for life, in general, and especially for those people and things that we’ve often taken for granted. I cannot imagine the great pain of loss and desperation that so many are experiencing right now and my heart continues to ache for each one.

I read a social media post from Avery County just this morning (Wednesday) that summed it up well: “Helene has been a great equalizer.” Those words resonate with me in a big way. The storm did what others have tried to do: It didn’t play favorites, and it brought us together. And we will rise as we work side-by-side to recover, rebuild and heal.

The month of October in these hills has always been a time of celebration. Our “normal” weekends have always been filled with festivals, our stretch of the parkway bumper-to-bumper with leaf-lookers who veer off to eat and shop at their favorite restaurants and stores; our football stadiums and parking lots filled to overflowing with fans before, during and after the game. Fall breaks always gave students and families a time to catch a breath before winter arrived and forced us to move much of our activity indoors. But, Helene. The old gal changed everything.

As we continue digging our way out of the muck, mire and despair, volunteers in every neighborhood with a helping hand and a free meal, we’re not giving up easily.

An unexpected, extended school break is coming to an end, with local systems preparing to ring the bells with much consideration and strategic planning for safe travels. Community, school and church groups are working hard to bring back a semblance of “normal” with special events, trick-or-treating opportunities for the kids and social events for the whole family. Great music-centric and other fundraisers are popping up at local venues, and yes, the big rival football game will draw thousands to the area this weekend, ready or not; App State returned to class last week and is gearing up for one of its most anticipated-games of the year. So, we’re moving forward and making strides as we go.

In the meantime, let’s factor in a few fun, easy treats for the kids as we near October’s end; it’s one of their favorite times that allows them to hide behind reality and pretend that they are super heroes, princesses, and that all is well — if for just a little while.

Halloween Crunch Snack

8 cups unsalted popcorn

3 cups pretzel sticks

1 cup Pepperidge Farm Goldfish

4 cups plain Cheerios

½ cup butter

½ tsp. onion salt

¼ tsp. garlic powder

¼ cup Parmesan cheese

In a large bowl, combine popcorn, pretzels, goldfish and Cheerios.

In microwave, melt butter. Drizzle over mixture in bowl while stirring to coat evenly. Sprinkle (lightly) with onion salt, garlic powder and cheese. Toss to coat.

Spread mixture in a single layer evenly on a buttered cookie sheet. Bake in a preheated 300°F oven for about 20 minutes, or until very lightly toasted, stirring several times. Store in an airtight container.

For Halloween, make up a “ghost” by placing some of the mixture into the center of a white napkin, then bring up the 4 corners to meet; tie a string or a piece of yarn or raffia around the center, forming a head and allowing the rest of the napkin to hang freely for the body. Stick on two black edible/candy circles or a little dab of black food coloring for eyes, if desired.

Chocolate-Covered Creepy Crawlers

1 (6 oz.) pkg. semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 (6 oz.) pkg. butterscotch chips

2 cups (crispy/canned) chow mein noodles

½ cup peanuts

2 cups miniature marshmallows

Additional chow mein noodles for legs

Miniature chocolate candies for eyes

Place both chips in a medium microwave-safe bowl and cook for about 2 minutes, stirring after a minute, or until smooth. Add noodles and peanuts; mix lightly. Add marshmallows, mixing until combined.

Drop by teaspoonful onto waxed paper-lined cookie sheet. Add additional chow mein noodles to create legs (three on each side). Use miniature chocolate candies to create eyes. Refrigerate until firm.

Makes 24 creepy crawlies.

Jack-O-Lantern Cheese Ball

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

4 oz. softened cream cheese

½ cup solid pack pumpkin

¼ cup pineapple preserves

¼ tsp ground allspice

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

1 pretzel rod

Dark rye bread, red bell pepper and black olive slices

Beat cheeses, pumpkin, preserves and spices in medium bowl until smooth. Cover and refrigerate 24 hours or until firm enough to shape.

Shape mixture into round pumpkin; using knife, score vertical lines down pumpkin. Break pretzel rod in half and place on top for stem.

Cut bread into triangles for eyes. Decorate using bread, peppers, olives and parsley.

Refrigerate until time to serve.

Frozen Witches Heads

3 whole graham crackers

6 scoops mint-flavored ice cream

6 chocolate-flavored ice cream cones

Red string licorice

Small round candies

Candy corn

Break graham crackers crosswise in half. Place 1 scoop ice cream on center of each cracker; top with upside-down ice cream cone for witch’s hat. Cut licorice into 1 ½ -inch lengths; place next to cone for hair. To ice cream, add candies for eyes and candy corn for noses. Freeze 4-6 hours or until firm. Serve immediately after removing from freezer.

Boo-Brownie Cones

1 box microwaveable brownie mix

8 ice-cream cones with flat bottoms

1 can vanilla frosting

Candy-coated pieces for garnish (brown, orange and yellow M&Ms)

Prepare mix according to package directions. Place 1/8 mix into each cone. Place cone in microwave; cook on High 2 ½ -3 minutes until brownie is no longer sticky. Let cool, ice and decorate as desired.

Spider Pretzels

2 tsp. smooth peanut butter

2 round crackers

8 small pretzel sticks

2 raisins

With peanut butter and crackers, make a “sandwich; ”insert eight pretzel “legs” into the filling. With a dab of peanut butter, set two raisin eyes onto of the cracker. Makes one serving; repeat as many times as needed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

