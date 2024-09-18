Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Falling for Seasonal Favorites

Fall has begun to make its grand entrance. The leaves are beginning to change color at a fast pace, it seems, the temps are cooler and there’s still much to do before we move the lawn furniture in for its winter nap and clear away all evidence of summer. The grill stays on the porch at my house year-round, so if the power goes out in the middle of January, we can still savor a hot meal. Hope that doesn’t happen, but we’ll be ready, just in case.

Let’s not jump too far ahead — it will be here soon enough. There are many fall favorites to enjoy, in the meantime, so let’s explore a few ideas to start the transition. Happy Fall, ya’ll! There’s good food and fun ahead.

Butternut Squash Soup

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 large yellow onion, chopped

½ tsp. sea salt

1 (3-lb.) butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and cubed

3 garlic cloves, chopped

1 Tbsp. chopped fresh sage

½ Tbsp. minced fresh rosemary

1 tsp. grated fresh ginger

3 to 4 cups vegetable broth

Freshly ground black pepper

Chopped parsley, toasted pepitas, crusty bread (optional)

Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion, salt, and several grinds of fresh pepper; sauté until soft, 5 to 8 minutes. Add squash and cook until it begins to soften, stirring occasionally, 8-10 minutes.

Add garlic, sage, rosemary and ginger. Stir and cook for about a minute; add broth. Bring to a boil, cover, and reduce heat to a simmer. Cook until squash is tender, about 25 minutes.

Let cool slightly and pour the soup into a blender, working in batches if necessary, and blend until smooth. If your soup is too thick, add up to 1 cup more broth and blend. Season to taste and serve with parsley, pepitas, and crusty bread.

Eula’s Easy Sauerkraut

1 gallon water

2/3 cup canning salt

2/3 cup white vinegar

Several large heads of cabbage

Shred cabbage; pack fairly tight in canning jars. Mix water, salt and vinegar; bring to a boil and keep hot while pouring over cabbage in each jar. Put on lids, seal tight. Place jars on old newspapers for approximately two weeks. A little of the liquid may spew out of jars, but that’s ok. Wash outside of jars. Store where they will not freeze.

Note: Reprinted every year by request. I always receive compliments on this kraut, shared with me by a precious mentor, the late Eula Vines, who taught me a lot about preserving garden goods.

Stuffed Acorn Squash

Acorn squash, about 8

6 Tbsp. melted butter

12 Ritz crackers, crushed

2 small onions, minced

½ pkg. bacon, fried

6 Tbsp. bacon drippings

½ tsp. sugar

1/8 tsp. black pepper

½ tsp. salt

Wash squash and place in container covered with water. Boil for 20 minutes. Let cool, slice open. With teaspoon, carefully scoop out and mash pulp. Mix pulp and other ingredients (except bacon) to a stiff consistency. Spoon into squash. Place stuffed squash on well- greased pan; bake slowly at 300 degrees until browned. Add bacon crumbs on top.

Easy Cabbage Casserole

1 small cabbage, cooked until tender and drained

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 can cream of celery soup

Black pepper

Can of French-fried onion rings

Combine cabbage and soups. Sprinkle generously with pepper. Top with fried onion rings. Bake in 350-degree oven for about 20 minutes.

Fall Harvest Soup

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

3 cups butternut squash, cubed

2 medium carrots, chopped

4 cups vegetable or chicken broth

2 celery stalks, chopped

1 zucchini, chopped

1 can diced tomatoes

1 bay leaf

1 tsp. dried parsley

1 tsp. dried basil

½ tsp. dried oregano

½ tsp. sea salt

2 garlic cloves, chopped

In a large soup pot, heat olive oil on medium and add onions. Saute for two minutes, then add butternut squash and carrots.

Saute for five more minutes; add stock, celery, zucchini, canned tomatoes. Stir to mix. Add bay leaf, parsley, basil and oregano, garlic and sea salt. Stir to mix. Bring to a slow boil; reduce to a simmer for 15 to 20 minutes.

Cinnamon Topped Oatmeal Muffins

Muffins:

1 cup sifted flour

¼ cup sugar

3 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

1 cup oatmeal

½ cup of one of the following:

raisins, blueberries, drained chopped nuts

3 Tbsp. oil

1 egg, beaten

1 cup milk

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place muffin papers in muffin pan. Into a mixing bowl, add sifted flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.

Stir in oatmeal, raisins, nuts. Into another mixing bowl, add milk and beaten egg, Combine all ingredients (plus blueberries if chosen); stir only until ingredients are moistened. Fill muffin papers 2/3 full.

Topping:

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

2 tsp flour

1 Tbsp. cinnamon

1 Tbsp. melted butter

For topping:

Measure and mix together brown sugar, flour, cinnamon and melted butter.

Sprinkle onto muffins. Bake for 15 minutes.

